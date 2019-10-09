SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Lady Noles made easy work of their first-round opponent Riverside with 17-0 and 18-2 wins in a sweep on Saturday afternoon.
“We hit well all day, and we’re waiting for the end of the other series to see where we’re going on Tuesday. Hopefully we can continue to hit the ball well and play good defense,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “That’s the name of the game this year is playing good defense and putting the bat on the ball and making the defense work. We have to continue to work hard. It’s my favorite time of the year because you win or go to the house, and that’s the way we approach it.”
In Game 1, Harley Hatley got things started with a two-out solo homer in the bottom of the first, sparking a four-run inning. Lara Grace Woods and Annie Brooke Morgan reached on errors, and Tristin Price and Olivia Carter came through with back-to-back RBI singles.
In the second, leadoff hitter Tara Parham drove in a pair of runs with a double, and Hatley added another RBI hit to make it 7-0.
The Lady Noles exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the third to end the game.
Chloe Summerford had the first RBI hit of the inning, and two more runs came home after three straight Riverside errors.
Hatley made it a four-RBI game with another hit to go up 13-0, and Woods followed her with an RBI single.
Morgan ended the game with a bang, blasting a three-run walkoff homer.
As the visitors in Game 2, Smithville put up three runs in the top of the first, two of those on back-to-back RBI doubles from Hatley and Woods. Price also had a sacrifice fly.
The big inning came in the top of the second as the Lady Noles put up 14 runs. Chloe Summerford started things off with a double, followed by a Hallie Benson single. Kaleigh Ann Prince and Lindsey Cox hit back-to-back RBI singles.
Orlandria Smith put the exclamation point on the inning by blasting a grand slam, and Woods added her second RBI hit of the game two batters later.
Price, Benson and Prince each picked up RBI in their second at bats, then Lily Alexander and Alivia Tipton drove in runs off the bench.
Andi Kate Holloway had a hit off the bench in the third, and an error off the bat of Benson and a fielder’s choice from Prince rounded out the scoring.
Smithville advances to go to Houston in the second round on Tuesday night.