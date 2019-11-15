SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Lady Noles continued a strong start to the season on Thursday night, blasting Tremont 45-16 for a 2-0 record.
“We have started out okay, and we’re still trying to figure some things out defensively,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “Everything isn’t quite clicking like we want to, but we are scoring the ball pretty well. They gave us a zone tonight and made us shoot.”
Smithville took an 8-2 lead at the end of the first, courtesy of a pair of Chloe Summerford three-pointers and a pair from the line from Carli Cole.
Kylie Faulkner put in a bucket to go up 10-2, then Orlandria Smith started to find her groove, scoring seven of her game-high 15 points in the second quarter to make it 21-4 at the half.
Summerford hit her third three coming out of the break to go up 27-4, and Smith had another couple of layups before Tremont could finally break the drought.
Smith closed out the third with two more baskets, and Tristin Price also hit a three to end the quarter with a 35-7 Smithville advantage.
Summerford made her fourth three of the night early in the fourth, and McCollum emptied his bench. Price scored eight more points in the second quarter, and Holly Nethery also scored off the bench.
Smith led the way with 15 points and eight steals, and Summerford was right behind with 14.
“Chloe is starting to figure it out a little bit. She’s been gone to softball, but her shot is starting to come back,” McCollum said. “We need that every night out of her, and I’m hoping she continues to progress like that. When Orlandria gets us going and turns our defense into offense, that turns us into another team. We will be tested again on Thursday when we go to Myrtle, so it’s another great challenge for us.”