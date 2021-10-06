SMITHVILLE – After falling in the first two sets, the Smithville Lady Noles rallied back to secure a 3-2 victory against Booneville on Thursday night.
Smithville led the majority of the first set, but Booneville came back towards the end to take a 26-24 set win. Booneville pulled away late once again in the second set to capture a 25-23 win. Smithville went on to take the next three sets, 25-17, 25-19 and 15-6 to seal their 11th win of the season.
“In the first two sets, our back row wasn’t great. We weren’t getting to some balls that we probably should have gotten to, and Booneville was playing great,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “We just never let up, and the same balls that we weren’t getting to in the first two sets, we got in the last three. I told them if they just keep fighting, they can get back into this game, and I couldn’t be more proud of the fight they showed tonight.”
The Lady Noles made a nice run to start the first set, taking an early 6-0 lead after multiple kills by Orlandria Smith and a pair of aces from Audrey Summerford. Smithville increased its lead to 10-2 after a pair of aces from Breana Cathcart, which forced the Lady Blue Devils to call a timeout.
After the timeout, the Lady Noles continued their hot start, extending the lead to double digits on an ace from Branigan Vaughn. The Lady Blue Devils retaliated and managed to cut Smithville’s lead down to two points after a block from Zada Davis and kill by Sara Eubank, and the Lady Noles immediately called a timeout.
The Lady Blue Devils took the lead after four straight aces from Kathryn Donahue, but a Smith ace tied the game at 24-24. Booneville went on the close the set out on a kill from Allie Gillespie.
In the second set, kills from Tristin Price and Smith and back-to-back aces from Vaughn gave Smithville an 11-5 lead. The Lady Blue Devils went on a run and tied the game up at 12-12 and eventually took a one-point lead on a Donahue ace.
Both teams exchanged leads towards the end of the set, but Booneville was the victor after a few Smithville errors.
The Lady Blue Devils carried their momentum into the third set, taking a 10-6 lead. Back-to-back aces from Price and a Smith kill helped cut the lead down to one point. The Lady Noles gained the lead after another kill from Smith and forced Booneville to call a timeout.
Smithville extended its lead and sealed the set win on an ace from Cathcart and a block from Smith.
The Lady Noles opened the fourth set with an 8-3 lead on an ace from Ali Swan, and the lead grew from there after kills from Price, Cathcart and Kelby Seales. Booneville tried to make a run, cutting the lead down to three, but Smith’s kill and Summerford’s ace ended the set win for Smithville.
The blazing Lady Noles jumped out to a 7-2 lead after an ace from Swan in the fifth set, and their lead increased on a pair of kills from Price. Kills from Smith, Vaughn and Price helped close out the set and seal the victory for the Lady Noles.
“I know I’ve praised them all year, but Orlandria (Smith) and Tristin (Price) did their job tonight holding down the middle for us,” McCollum said. “Kelby Seales made so many big plays for us tonight, and Ali Swan was a difference maker in the fifth set with her serving.”
Smith finished with 16 kills and five blocks, while Price added nine kills and three aces. Cathcart and Seals each had three kills, while Vaughn contributed four kills and five aces and Summerford also had five aces.