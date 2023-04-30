WHEELER – Despite finding a groove late after being held scoreless through the first five innings, the Smithville Lady Noles could not barrel back and gain control during Saturday’s 10-3 loss to Wheeler in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.
Hitting was fairly even as Smithville finished with nine hits to Wheeler’s 10, but the Lady Noles committed four errors to Wheeler’s zero in the loss.
“We waited too late to do anything offensively,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “We made some mistakes early, and they put some pressure on us with the bunts to get runners on and kept capitalizing afterwards with a couple of hits.”
Andi Kate Holloway picked up the first hit of the day for either team in the top of the second, but three straight outs followed the base hit to leave the score at a scoreless draw.
Wheeler drove in their first three runs in the bottom of the third after Aubree James and Mikayla Hutcheson picked up base hits. James and Emma Beckham both scored on errors, while Olivia Gambill was awarded an RBI on a sac fly.
The Lady Eagles added to their lead in the fourth and fifth innings, scoring on errors and a passed ball to take a 6-0 lead. Sophie Hass gave the Lady Noles a spark when she hit a single to center field and after Kelby Seales reached on an error, Olivia Carter hit a three-run bomb to cut the score to 6-3 in the top of the sixth.
Kayleigh Harris and Lakelyn Hitt picked up back-to-back singles to follow the big home run, but a strikeout closed out the inning for Smithville. Wheeler answered back in the bottom of the sixth by loading the bases on a walk, an error and a base hit by Madison Shockley.
The Lady Eagles’ lead grew to 8-3 after Hutcheson drew a walk, while Beckham got an RBI. A single from Rebekah Mason scored two more runs to help Wheeler take a seven-run lead.
Holloway and Hallie Benson both hit singles in the top of the seven with one out, but a double play by Gambill at center field to Hutcheson sealed the win for Wheeler.
“Defensively, I don’t think that we played as well as we could have, but I thought we pitched okay,” Duke said. “We’ve been in this situation before. It’s a crazy game, but we’re going to come into Game 2 and give them all that we’ve got.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.