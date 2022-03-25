BOONEVILLE – Errors put Smithville in a hole early at the Booneville Tournament on Saturday, but the Lady Noles stormed back with a couple of big innings to take a 13-4 win against Tupelo.
Smithville dropped the second game of the tournament, 6-1, against host Booneville.
“I thought everybody finally settled in after about an inning against Tupelo,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “We hadn’t played in eight days, not that it should matter, but I think we’re okay. We made some mistakes on defense early, and we know we can’t do that against Booneville today. We have to play pretty flawless against them.”
Errors in both the first and second innings led to runs for Tupelo for the Lady Wave to go up 2-0, but the Lady Noles exploded for a nine-run bottom of the second to take the lead and control of the game.
Smithville sent 15 batters to the plate in their big inning.
Chloe Summerford started things off with a base hit to center and went up on a passed ball and wild pitch. Andi Kate Holloway followed her up by drawing a walk, and Tristin Price reached on an error that scored Smithville’s first run.
Chloe Reeder smacked a base hit past second that plated Holloway, and Price scored on the throw. Lexie Gray flew out to right, but Reeder tagged up and went from second to third where she scored on Hallie Benson’s RBI double that burned the center fielder.
Orlandria Smith kept the line moving with a walk, and Kelby Seales reached base for the second time in the game with an RBI single to send Benson home. Smith came in on a passed ball, and Olivia Carter was hit by a pitch to put runners at the corners.
Summerford snagged her second hit of the game and inning, an RBI single to score Seales, and Tupelo made a pitching change. Holloway greeted the new pitcher with an RBI single to center that plated pinch runner Branigan Vaughn, and Summerford scored the final run of the inning on a passed ball.
A walk and a couple of passed balls led to two more Tupelo runs, but Benson got out of the jam with a strikeout to limit the damage.
“It was good to have Hallie back out there,” Duke said. “We just have to get more consistent through lineup. We have to get some production all the way through the lineup and have good approaches through the plate consistently, one through nine, and I think we will be fine.”
The Lady Noles got those two runs back and two more to finish off the game in the bottom of the third inning.
Seales drew a walk with one out, and a single from Carter and a walk to Summerford loaded the bases.
Price cleared them with one swing as her double to left scored all three runs, and Reeder finished off the time-limit game with a base hit that drove in her third run of the day.
In the loss to Booneville, Summerford struck out six, while Seales had a two-hit game.