SMITHVILLE – Despite making a diligent comeback attempt late, the Smithville Lady Noles’ season came to an end last Monday after falling 6-3 in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs to Wheeler.
“I’m super proud of how we played, especially considering how things went in Game 1,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “Wheeler’s a good team, and you can’t take anything from them. We just didn’t make some plays and as a result, we’re out.”
The Lady Eagles gained a 4-0 lead in the third after Olivia Gambill hit an RBI single, while Rebakah Mason followed with a three-run bomb to left field. The Lady Noles answered back in the bottom of the inning to drive in their first run when Hallie Benson got her team started by drawing a walk.
Benson stole her way to second base, and Olivia Carter brought her in with an RBI single to left field and turned the corner to reach second base on the throw to home. Smithville’s third inning at-bat ended on a ground out after scoring the run.
The Lady Noles’ defense came up big in the fourth, going three-up, three-down with Addie Grace Hughey and Sophie Hass hauling in flyouts. Kayleigh Harris led off the bottom of the inning with a single, and Lakelyn Hitt reached first on an error.
After Isabelle Summerford entered as Hitt’s courtesy runner, Lexie Gray drew a walk to load the bases. Despite having three runners on, the Lady Noles’ threat was ended on a tag out at home to keep the score at 4-1.
Wheeler’s lead increased to 5-1 in the fifth inning after Gambill hit an RBI double to right field, but Smithville found a way to answer back in the bottom of the inning. Kelby Seales picked up a base hit to start the inning, and she made her way to second after an error.
Carter brought her in with an RBI single, and Andi Kate Holloway followed by reaching on a fielder’s choice. After Harris picked up a base hit, Holloway came home on an error at first to cut the score to 5-3.
Emma Kate Beckham’s RBI single put Wheeler up 6-3 in the bottom of the sixth, but Chloe Reeder closed out the inning by snagging a ball hit to left field. After holding Wheeler in the top of the seventh, Smithville gave themselves a shot to make a run.
Holloway got things started with a base hit but was tagged out while advancing to second when Harris reached on a fielder’s choice. Hitt followed by reaching on an error, and both runners advanced on a wild pitch. The game came to a close on a ground out to seal the win for Wheeler.
“I’m proud of the way Hallie (Benson) pitched, and I thought we hit it pretty well, but it just didn’t go our way tonight,” Duke said. “We had a much better approach to the game tonight. Our two seniors, Chloe (Reeder) and Lilly (Alexander), have meant a lot to the program, and Coach (John) Harris is going to have a good group of girls coming back.”
