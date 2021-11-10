OAK HILL – Offensive struggles for the Smithville Lady Noles led to a 40-19 road loss against Oak Hill last Tuesday night.
The Lady Noles did not have any players score in double figures in the loss.
“We had a lack of mental toughness tonight,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “To beat good teams on the road, you’ve got to be able to run offense. We worked on it all offseason, and I hope it changes as the season progresses. If we run offense like that, we won’t win many games this year.”
Baskets from Orlandria Smith and Kamilah Ware gave the Lady Noles a 4-0 lead to start the first quarter, but Oak Hill went on a 6-0 to close out the quarter, making the score 12-4.
The Lady Raiders extended their lead to 15-4 in the second quarter, but three pointers from Chloe Summerford and Tristin Price, and a layup on a fast break by Mikayla Wall cut the lead down to three points with a few minutes left in the second. The Lady Noles went into halftime down 19-12 after back-to-back layups from Oak Hill.
The Lady Raiders continued their play of driving the basket and posting up to score in the third quarter as they pushed their lead back up to double digits. A layup by Mary Haley Hood cut the lead to 24-14, but a 3-0 run by run by Oak Hill increased the lead to 29-14. Ware got fouled and nailed a free throw to make the score 29-15 going into the final quarter.
Oak Hill took a 21-point lead with five minutes to go in the fourth. Hood and Ware scored the only few points for the Noles in the quarter on a fast break layup and jump shot, but the Lady Raiders put the game to rest and captured their first win of the season.