The Smithville Lady Noles started off their Class I second-round softball playoff series on the right foot with a 9-5 win in Game 1, but host Houston bounced back to take the series with 14-12 and 12-10 wins in Games 2 and 3.
Houston went up 4-0 in the first inning of Game 1, but the Lady Noles responded to outscore them 9-1 the rest of the game.
Smithville cut into the lead 4-2 in the fourth with a solo homer from Lara Grace Woods and a sacrifice fly from Chloe Summerford after hits by Tristin Price and Olivia Carter.
Orlandria Smith put them on top with a three-run shot in the fifth after singles by Kaleigh Ann Prince and Tara Parham, and Price added a sac fly later in the inning to make it 6-4.
The Lady Toppers made it a one-run game at 6-5 with a solo homer, but Smithville answered with a Harley Hatley RBI double in the sixth and a two-run double from Hallie Benson in the seventh to seal the win.
In a Game 2 slugfest, Smithville led 3-1 early after a big double from Annie Brooke Morgan, but Houston answered with six runs in the second.
The Lady Noles cut that to one in the bottom of the third with solo homers by Smith, Woods and Morgan. After Houston made it 9-6, Smithville had an answer again in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game. Hatley, Morgan and Price each had RBI singles with Price’s tying the game.
The Lady Hilltoppers had another big inning in the fifth to go up 14-9, and Smithville scored three in the bottom of the inning on a Tara Parham sac fly and a Hatley two-run double to make it 14-12. Both teams held from there, despite Smithville stranding the bases loaded to end the game.
In Game 3, each team scored three in the first with the Lady Noles’ runs coming off Hatley’s RBI double and Woods and Morgan’s sac flies.
Houston took its first lead 7-3 in the bottom of the second, and Smithville responded with a three-run bomb by Hatley to cut it to 7-6 but left the bases loaded.
They took their first lead at 8-7 in the top of the fourth on RBI from Hatley and Woods, and neither team scored again until Houston tied the game in the bottom of the fifth.
Smith blasted a two-run homer in the sixth to put Smithville back on top, but that lead was short-lived as Houston hit a three-run homer to go back up 11-10 and added another run later in the bottom half.
The Lady Noles threatened in the top of the seventh and had the bases loaded after hits by Price and Carter, a fielder’s choice and a Houston error, but a strikeout ended the game and the series.