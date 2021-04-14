WHEELER – The Smithville Lady Noles fought back from an early hole to tie the game in the top of the seventh but saw the host Wheeler walk it off in the bottom of the inning to take the lead in division race.
“I’m proud of the girls because they kept fighting,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “I still feel like we’re the better team day in and day out, but they swept us so tip your hat to them. They’re a good ball team, but at the end of the day, they made the plays and we didn’t.”
Smithville started out well in the top of the first as Hallie Benson led off with a single, moved to second on a wild pitch and to third on Chloe Summerford’s sacrifice. Olivia Carter reached on an error to plate the run, and Lara Grace Woods singled to put a runner in scoring position but she was called out on a mistake with the batting order.
Wheeler cashed in to take the lead in the bottom of the inning when Olivia Gambill blasted a two-run homer to go up 2-1, and that score held up until bottom of the fifth inning.
The Lady Noles put Kelby Seales on in the second with a hit by pitch, but a double play erased that threat.
With two outs in the fourth, Breana Cathcart singled and Andi Kate Holloway was hit by a pitch but a groundout to short kept Smithville from scoring.
The Lady Noles loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fifth on hits by Makenzie Adams and Summerford and a walk to Benson, but two straight pop ups ruined that opportunity.
Wheeler added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning on an inside the park homer from Mikayla Hutcheson.
Smithville threatened again in the sixth with hits from Seales and Woods and finally capitalized in the top of the seventh.
Benson drew a walk leading off, and Carter reached on an error. Tristin Price loaded the bases with a walk. Benson came home on a wild pitch, but Cathcart’s fielder’s choice didn’t result in an out and loaded the bases back up. Holloway came through with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 3-3.
It didn’t take long for Wheeler to rally back in the bottom half as a leadoff double and an error put the winning run at third. Duke intentionally walked the next two to set up a force, and the defense tried to come home with the ball on the fielder’s choice but the winning run was safe at the plate.
“They had the two-run homer in the first which was huge, and my screw up in the top of the first cost us at least one run and maybe more,” Duke said. “It is what it is, and you can’t help it.”
Summerford was strong in the circle, scattering seven hits in the loss.
“Chloe pitched great, and she’s been pitching great all year,” Duke said. “We have to continue to get better because we’re just still young. We’re starting an eighth-grader and six freshmen.”