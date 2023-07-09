Staying busy during the summer was a recipe for success for the Smithville Lady Noles as they showed improvement and won a few scrimmages under first-year head coach Christopher Moody.
“I think that we would’ve been really behind if we didn’t have a busy summer,” Moody said. “Early on, the stuff that we’d practice would look good, but it would look completely different in a game. That showed us our mistakes, and we’d focus on that in the next practice. We kept playing more and more, and we started playing better and better throughout the summer. I think that was a great kickstart to the year, and we still have a few more things that we plan to do in the month of July. The month of June was huge for us because we got the experiencing of doing something new.”
The Lady Noles faced off against teams such as Amory Christian Academy, Vina (Alabama) and Hickory Flat, falling in their first matchups and winning the second times.
“We’ve had a rollercoaster of a summer because we only had a few practices together before we came in and started playing games,” Moody said. “We struggled at the start but once the offense became a little bit more clear to them, we were able to beat teams that beat us earlier in the summer. We know that there were going to be times when we struggled because we don’t have it all, but the girls gave it their all and stepped up.”
Moody applauded long-time starter Mary Haley Hood for her play during the summer while adjusting to the changes of having a new coach.
“I think the change was harder on Mary Haley than anyone else since she’s going into her senior year, but she’s come out and worked hard,” he said. “It’s really been impressive to see her not miss a beat.”
Moody also praised Mikayla Wall for developing her ability to become a lockdown defender on the perimeter.
“Mikayla has worked hard to become a defensive stopper, and it’s been exciting to see her,” he said. “When we played against Vina, I had Mikayla guard their best player, and she really held her own. The girl couldn’t get past her and when she tried to back her down, Mikayla stood there and took a charge. She’s really bought into the identity of being a defensive player, and she’s worked hard to get better.”
Another player that stood out during the summer, according to Moody, was Halle Sargent, and he also said he got some quality minutes from his underclassmen.
“Halle is doing the same thing, and she’s really been working on her post game,” he said. “The whole ninth-grade group has really responded well in practice and improving. We’ll have several ninth-graders get a lot of playing time because we don’t have that many upperclassmen. The whole group has just been really impressive to me because they could’ve had a negative attitude towards all the change going on.”
Two things the Lady Noles have worked on and plan to continue working on before the season is improving individual offensive skills and defensive schemes.
“Some of the teamwork has gotten better, but I feel like we’ve got a lot of improvement to do as far as individual shooting and defense,” Moody said. “Defensively, we’ve played man-to-man all summer because I wanted the girls to learn the fundamentals of that. A lot of people might think man-to-man is simple, but it’s not because there’s a lot of communication that goes into it for it to be ran effectively. The sky’s the limit with what this group can do, and I think they’ll be amazed at how well things will run once we build that foundation.”
