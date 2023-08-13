SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Lady Noles snagged their first two wins of the early volleyball season at the Monroe County Classic on Friday.
The Lady Noles won both games in 2-0 sweeps, defeating Hamilton in Game 1, 25-17 and 25-19. In Game 3 against Hatley, the two teams battled in two close sets, but Smithville came out on top, winning 25-21 and 25-23.
“Going up against Hamilton, that was my first win as a head coach, and it’s always good to get that first one out of the way so you can worry about everything else moving forward,” Smithville coach Drew Summerford said. “Coming in and playing two good teams like that and watching us executing the way that we did made me feel good.”
Smithville’s Kelby Seales and Kayleigh Harris gave their team some separation with a pair of kills and aces to gain a 10-5 lead early, but Hatley came back to take a one-point lead after back-to-back aces from Anna Kate Crenshaw.
The Lady Tigers took a 17-15 lead on a kill by Emily Hill and an ace from Emma Wright. Hatley held onto a two-point lead until Seales’s ace and Mary Haley Hood’s kill gave Smithville a 22-21 lead. Branigan Vaughn finished out the set for Smithville with a kill.
Smithville gained a 5-1 lead in the second set on kills from Harris and Kamryn Jones, but the Lady Tigers scored five straight points to gain a one-point lead. Hatley’s lead grew to 11-9 with an ace from Wright and a block by Abby Hannon.
The Lady Noles responded with five straight points of their own with kills from Vaughn and Jones to take a 15-11 lead. Later in the set, kills from Wright and Zoey Horne gave Hatley a 21-19 lead, but Smithville answered back to tie things up with a kill by Seales and an ace from Harris.
Hood’s ace gave Smithville a 24-23 lead before a Hatley hit sailed out to end the game.
“The girls just never gave up, and that was one thing that we discussed after our game against Itawamba,” Summerford said. “We came up short up there, but they gave everything that they had, and I think that fell back into tonight’s games.”
Seales tallied six kills for Smithville, while Vaughn added five and Jones finished with three. Crenshaw finished with four aces for Hatley, while Wright added a pair of kills and aces.
“Kelby (Seales) has done a fantastic job moving from setter last year to outside hitter this year,” Summerford said. “She’s contributing, she’s spending extra time working on it, and she’s been really good.”
In Game 1 against Hamilton, the Lady Noles gained some separation late to take a 20-12 lead after kills from Jones and Seales, forcing the Lady Lions to call a timeout. Hamilton’s Rylee Wilson and Laney Harrington’s kills chipped into the lead, while Abigail Gill’s ace cut the score to 21-16.
Smithville finished out the first set with an ace from Seales and a kill by Vaughn. In the second set, the Lady Noles scored four straight points to go up 14-10 on multiple aces from Hood.
A kill and ace by Wilson cut Smithville’s lead to 19-16 later in the set, but back-to-back kills from Seales gave the Lady Noles a five-point lead. Harrington tried to bring the Lady Lions back with a pair of kills, but Smithville closed out the win with kills from Jones and Vaughn.
Seales finished with nine kills, while Vaughn added four kills and three aces. Harris also contributed four aces for Smithville. For Hamilton, Wilson notched five kills and two aces, while Harrington added four kills.
“Our hitters have come a long way already,” Summerford said. “I had to move Branigan (Vaughn) to hitter just last week after Lakelyn (Hitt) got injured, and I moved Mary Haley (Hood) to Branigan’s middle position. It was kind of a spur-of-the-moment decision that ended up working out really well.”
In Game 2 between Hamilton and Hatley, the Lady Lions came out on top with a 2-0 sweep, winning 25-16 and 25-10. Wilson led the way with five kills and eight aces for Hamilton, while Hatley’s Emma Wright finished with three kills.
