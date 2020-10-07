SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Lady Noles snagged their first sweep of their inaugural volleyball season, sweeping Okolona 3-0 with scores of 25-21, 25-19 25-8 last Tuesday night.
“We have been playing better here lately,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “We’re out of the playoffs, so we’re just trying to finish strong here. We have three more matches, and then we will pack everything away until it’s time to start again and start gearing towards softball.”
The first set was back and forth between the two teams with Smithville taking its last lead at 16-15. The Lady Noles scored five straight points to go up 24-17, but Okolona made it interesting, scoring the next four before Smithville secured the 25-18 first set win.
Smithville jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the second set before the Lady Chieftains tied it up. Smithville went up by as many as four at 9-5 before Okolona tied the game again. The Lady Noles pushed back ahead at 11-10 and led yb as many as seven.
Okolona cut it to 23-19 late before Smithville won the final two points for the 25-19 win, capping it off with an ace from Ali Swan. Breana Cathcart had three straight aces in the second set.
Andi Kate Holloway opened the final set with a kill, and Smithville jumped out to a 5-0 lead, staying in control the entire set. They scored nine straight points to open it up to a 19- win and cruised to the 25-8 win for the sweep from there. Senior Annie Brooke Morgan had a kill for the final point of the night.
Holloway finished with five aces in the third set and had six total on the night, also adding three kills.
Mackenzie Adams posted five kills and three aces, while Tristin Price also had five kills on the night.
Audrey Summerford tied Holloway, also finishing with six aces. Swan came off the bench to finish with two kills and two aces.
“Ali (Swan) has been doing really well coming off the bench,” Duke said. “Audrey (Summerford) has been serving the ball well and playing well all year. They all did really good tonight.”