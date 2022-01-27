SMITHVILLE – An attack-at-will mindset by the Smithville Lady Noles uplifted them to a big lead at halftime, and they finished the game strong in a 57-43 win over Potts Camp on Saturday afternoon.
“We had a pretty rough night at Ingomar, so we wanted to be aggressive coming out in this matchup,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “We were attacking all night long, and we needed that early lead because Potts Camp has two talented guards that you’ve got to put pressure on. I thought we played great defense the entire game, and there wasn’t a single girl that I could pin-point that played bad defense.”
Orlandria Smith kicked things off for the Lady Noles by dropping in multiple baskets to give Smithville an 8-4 lead. Mikayla Wall and Kamilah Ware added on to the score by cashing in on buckets, and a three-pointer by Ware helped Smithville take a double-digit lead at 16-5 with a minute left in the quarter.
A pair of layups from Mary Haley Hood gave the Lady Noles a 20-11 lead heading into the second quarter.
Smith continued to be the spark plug for the Smithville offense in the second as she scored the first five points for the Lady Noles to increase their lead to 25-17. Baskets from Wall and Chloe Summerford helped Smithville regain a double-digit lead with three minutes left in the quarter.
The two teams traded buckets to close out the second with the Lady Noles leading 34-22 heading into halftime.
Smithville got off to a rocky start coming out of halftime as they were outscored 8-2 in the third. Potts Camp went into the fourth quarter down 36-30 after a 7-0 run to end the quarter.
The Lady Noles regained their groove on offense in the fourth as they quickly took a 41-30 lead on baskets from Tristin Price and Summerford. Price continued to have the hot hand for Smithville as she dropped in basket after basket to give the Lady Noles a 50-32 lead.
Last-minute baskets from Wall, Hood and Smith put the game to rest for Smithville.
“I thought in the fourth quarter, the whole team played to the best of their ability,” McCollum said. “We saw the ball moving fluidly, everybody was scoring and that’s how we played in the first half.”
Smith finished with a game-high 24 points for the Lady Noles, while Price added nine points in the win.
(B) Potts Camp 74, Smithville 56
After falling by as much as 26 in the third quarter, the Smithville Seminoles’ relentless fourth-quarter comeback was cut just short as they fell 74-56 to Potts Camp Saturday afternoon.
Neither team gave each other an inch of breathing room as there was a total of six ties in the first quarter. Chandler Woodham tied things up at 8-8 midway through the quarter, but Potts Camp took a two-point lead with a basket by Twan Walker.
Josh Blake dropped in back-to-back buckets to give Potts Camp a 14-10 lead, but the Noles quickly tied it up with a pair of baskets from Barker O’Brian and Dylan Christian. Smithville went into the second quarter down 18-16 after a pair of free throws by O’Brian.
The Noles continued to keep things close with Potts Camp as buckets from Woodham and Jordan Neese cut the lead down to 23-20. The Cardinals increased their lead to 33-20 with a 10-0 run midway through the quarter.
Clay Tacker and O’Brian tried to give the Noles some answers on offense, cutting the lead down to 13, but Potts Camp ended the game on a 6-0 run to take a 42-23 lead.
The Cardinals’ offensive success carried over into the third as they made a 7-2 run to extend their lead to 49-25. Baskets from Neese and Lane O’Brian chipped into the big lead midway through the quarter, but Potts Camp’s lead grew to 56-30 late in the third.
Woodham, Brayden Rowland and Lane O’Brian led a 9-0 run to close out the quarter, heading into the fourth.
The Noles’ shots started to fall more frequently in the fourth as baskets from Neese, Woodham and Lane O’Brian helped cut the lead down to 58-45 to start the quarter. Woodham and Tacker nailed their free throws to make it a ten-point game.
Woodham continued to dominate in the low post for the Noles as he cut the lead down to nine with 4:13 left in the game. A three-pointer by Neese and a free throw from Woodham put the score at 62-55 with three minutes left.
The Cardinals silenced the comeback by closing the game out with a 12-1 run to seal the victory.
Woodham finished with a team-high 16 points for the Noles, while Neese added 12 points in the loss.