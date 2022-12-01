SALTILLO – After a rugged first quarter, the Smithville Lady Noles fought back to gain a lead throughout the next two quarters, but a fourth-quarter run by Jumpertown lifted them to a 44-37 win during last Monday’s Saltillo Shootout.
“We’re not a great offensive team right now, so we have to create our offense with defense,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “Us getting into those passing lanes and coming away with steals helped us go on a 19-2 run to end the first half. It could’ve been more, but we left a lot of points out there. We’ve really hung our hats on the defensive side over the past month, and I feel like the girls are improving in that aspect.”
The Lady Cardinals went on a 7-0 run to start the game, but Mikayla Wall ended the scoreless run for Smithville by knocking down a pair of free throws. Later in the first, the Lady Noles went on a 6-0 run led by Halle Sargent and Mary Haley Hood to end the quarter down 9-8.
A layup, plus the foul, by Hood gave the Lady Noles their first lead of the game at 11-9. The run continued for Smithville in the second as multiple baskets by Haley Nethery and Wall helped them take a 17-9 lead.
The Lady Noles went into the half leading 19-11 after a pair of free throws by Jumpertown. A pair of baskets by Nethery in the third helped Smithville maintain its lead, but the Lady Cardinals stormed back with a 5-0 run late in the quarter to cut the score to 24-23.
Hood cashed in on a layup to put the Lady Noles up 26-23 heading into the fourth. A pair of baskets by the Lady Cardinals to begin the fourth helped them gain their first lead since the first quarter.
Baskets from Haley and Holly Nethery helped Smithville gain a three-point lead, but Jumpertown went on an 8-0 run to take a 39-34 lead late in the quarter. Cambre Alexander cut into the lead with a layup, but the Lady Cardinals closed the game out with a 5-1 run.
Haley Nethery finished with a team-high 12 points, while Hood added six points for the Lady Noles.
“Haley has been doing a really good job of converting at the free throw line, and she’s been our leading scorer over the past few games,” McCollum said. “One thing that I know about Mary Haley (Hood) is she’s always going to attack the rim hard every single game.”
(B) Potts Camp 70, Smithville 52
Potts Camp led the majority of the game and walked away with a 70-52 win over the Smithville Seminoles last Monday.
Braylin Hill and Brayden Rowland kept things close for the Noles with a pair of baskets in the first, but Potts Camp ended the quarter with a 10-0 run to go up 16-6. Potts Camp extended its lead to 23-10 in the second, but Clay Tacker and Hill chipped into the lead with baskets.
Smithville closed out the second quarter with a 6-2 run led by Eason Pierce and Hill to cut the score to 30-21 at halftime.
Baskets from Tacker and Rowland chipped into the lead to start the third, but the Cardinals outscored Smithville 22-10 in the third to gain a 52-31 lead. Barker O’Brian, Hill and Tacker opened the fourth quarter with baskets.
Lane O’Brian cashed in on a few buckets later in the quarter, but Potts Camp managed to maintain its big lead and come away with the win.
Hill finished with 17 points, while Tacker added 13 in the loss.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.