SMITHVILLE – Multiple slow starts did not hinder the Smithville Lady Noles, now at full strength, as they pulled off the win against Hatley in a four-set battle last Tuesday night.
The Lady Noles took the 3-1 win in four sets with scores of 25-23, 25-21, 20-25 and 25-19.
“We haven’t had a lot of girls for two weeks and just to Audrey (Summerford) back in a starting role after being gone for so long, she stepped up and closed it out for us,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “This was a huge match for our confidence. It’s the first match we played all year that’s went to four sets. Usually we’ve either lost 3-0 or won 3-0, so we needed this, and our next four matches are in division.”
Hatley took an early 7-1 lead in the first set, but Smithville soon came back to tie the game at 11-11 off an ace by Hallie Benson. The Lady Noles carried this momentum to take a 17-12 lead after Breana Cathcart had five aces in a row.
“Breana has carried us over the last three or four games. She had a leg injury, so she couldn’t do anything but serve,” McCollum said. “She’s very important to us, and I told her over the last two weeks that she’s been our best player.”
The Lady Tigers then made a comeback of their own, cutting the score down to 24-23 with an ace from Chloe Wilbanks, but the Lady Noles closed out this set with a 25-23 win.
In the second set, Hatley jumped to another early lead at 7-2, but Smithville did not waste any time cutting that down and tying the game up 7-7 on Audrey Summerford’s ace.
The Lady Tigers began to pull away from Smithville taking a 12-7 lead, but the Lady Noles eventually tied the game up at 19-19 and took the lead on Orlandria Smith’s kill. Smithville went on to close out this set win with a kill by Smith to up 2-0 in the match.
A barrage of bad serves by Smithville gave Hatley the lead in the third set and an ace by Jessie McHenry put Hatley up 10-3. Tristin Price’s kill to cut Hatley’s lead down to 22-18 was not enough as the Lady Tigers took the third set 25-20.
The two battled early in the fourth set, tying the game multiple times. Smithville started to pull away and went up by double digits at 22-12 on another kill by Smith. The Lady Tigers continued to fight, cutting the double-digit lead to 22-16 off back-to-back aces by McHenry. Smithville iced the game at 25-19 with a kill by Kelby Seales.
For Smithville, Cathcart finished with nine aces, and Summerford added seven more while Benson had four. Smith led the way with 12 kills, and Price had six. McHenry finished with nine aces for Hatley.
“Again, Tristin and Orlandria did an awesome job hitting for us tonight. I think everyone saw the impact of those two in the middle,” McCollum said. “I think I may have our serve order wrong. I think our slow starts in each set were on me. I’ve seen some girls on the back end of our serve order put the ball in, so I’ve got to make some changes there. We have everyone back now except for one junior high girl, so that’s great. We have persevered through it and here we are. We haven’t missed a match so far, been very blessed.”