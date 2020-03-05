AMORY – The Smithville Lady Noles built up an early lead but nearly saw it disappear as Amory mounted a potential comeback in the final two innings.
The Lady Noles kept the tying run stranded at third base and held on for the 7-6 victory on Thursday night.
“We had huge timely hits tonight, and when we had runners in scoring position, we came through with the big hit,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “They had that one big inning where they had four or five hits in a row, which there’s nothing we can do. If we make a play or two there in the seventh, it’s over without anybody getting on base, but we keep it interesting. I thought our defense played well with our eighth-grade middle infielders doing great. We’re going to keep building on it.”
Smithville opened the game with a run in the top of the first. Orlandria Smith beat out an infield single leading off and stole second base. Tara Parham pushed her over to third on a grounder, and Lara Grace Woods singled up the middle to make it 1-0. Chloe Summerford singled and moved to second on a sac bunt from Tristin Price, but a flyout ended the inning.
The Lady Panthers pushed ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the second. Reese Griffith doubled to left with one out, and Macie Williams lined a hard single to third base to drive in the run and got to second on an error. Cassidy Simmons’ RBI single up the middle put Amory ahead 2-1 before Summerford got a strikeout and a grounder back to her to end the inning.
Amory went down in order in the next three innings except for Maggie Kate Cummings reaching on an error in the fourth, and Smithville retook the lead.
The Lady Noles tied the game first in the third and went ahead in the fourth. Tara Parham singled and scored on Woods’ second RBI hit to tie the game.
“Lara Grace has had a great season so far,” Duke said. “We know she’s going to continue to do that.”
In the fourth, Kelby Seales led off by reaching on an error, and Hallie Benson and Smith each sacrificed her over a base. Parham snagged her second hit to go ahead 3-2 and eventually scored on a passed ball as Woods and Summerford each got on base again with a hit and an error.
The Lady Noles padded their lead in the top of the fifth and sixth innings. Annie Brooke Morgan and Olivia Carter got on base in the fifth being hit by a pitch and singling to center respectively. Seales had the big hit of the inning with a two-run double to make it 6-2.
Smithville ended up scoring the decisive run in the sixth as Parham led off with a double to the wall in left and came home on Price’s RBI single. Madison Kirkpatrick ended the threat by leaping to snag a liner to short for the final out.
The Lady Panthers had their big inning in the bottom of the sixth. Connor Stevens was hit by a pitch to open the inning, and Addie Bunch followed her with a hit. Cummings drove in both runs with her single, and Griffith kept the line moving with her second hit of the night. Macie Williams cut it to a one-run game with her two-run single, but a double play on a lineout to short and a grounder back to the pitcher kept Smithville in the lead.
Smithville threatened to add to that lead but had a runner thrown out at second and at the plate on Smith’s hit in the top of the seventh. Amory also threatened in the seventh, getting two on with a single from Stevens and Bunch reaching on an error, but a groundout to short ended the game.
“It’s a huge win over Amory, and it’s been close games both times we have played them,” Duke said. “Any time you come into Amory and beat them, it’s a big win. I’m proud of them.”