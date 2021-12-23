SMITHVILLE – After a competitive first quarter, the Lady Noles locked in defensively and held Houlka to seven total points in the second, third and fourth quarter to come away with a 40-16 win on Friday.
“I thought we came out a little flat on defense,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “We wanted to practice our half-court defense going into Christmas, but we were flat and lacked energy in the first. We had a one-point lead in the second quarter, so I thought we needed to pick up the pressure a little bit and make some adjustments defensively. That got our intensity up, and it changed the complexion of the game and allowed Orlandria (Smith) and Mikayla (Wall) to get out and run.”
Houlka took an early 6-3 lead midway through the first, but a 7-0 run led by Orlandria Smith and Mikayla Wall gave the Lady Noles a spark offensively to take a 10-6 lead late in the quarter. A steal and layup by Smith, and a free throw from Chloe Summerford gave Smithville a 13-9 lead at the end of the first.
The Lady Wildcats cut the score down to a one-point game to start the second quarter after Tink Moore drilled a three-pointer, but Smithville went on an 11-0 run late in the quarter to pull away.
The run got started off with a steal by Wall and layup on a fast break by Haley Nethery. The Lady Noles increased their lead to 17-12 after a steal from Summerford triggered an easy bucket for Smith. Three straight baskets by Wall gave Smithville the first double-digit lead of the game at 22-12 with 59 seconds left in the second.
“I saw a glimpse of the future out of Mikayla (Wall) in this game,” McCollum said. “I was really proud of her and how far she’s come. She’s only a freshman, and she had a really good game.”
Mary Haley Hood capped the dominant quarter off with a basket to extend Smithville’s lead to 24-12 at the half.
The Lady Noles’ success on offense and defense continued in the third as they added on to their lead and held Houlka to one point all quarter. Midway through the third, Smithville expanded the lead to 32-12 after multiple baskets from Hood, Smith and Halle Sargent.
Makenzie Adams and Smith closed the quarter out with layups off steals, giving the Lady Noles a 38-13 lead heading into the fourth.
Kamilah Ware opened the final quarter with a basket to push Smithville’s lead to 40-13. The Lady Noles’ offense slowed down in the fourth, but it did not hinder their big lead as they held the Lady Wildcats to three points in the quarter.
Smith finished with a game-high 18 points, while Wall added nine points in the win.
“When we went into the third quarter and made that run, Orlandria (Smith) and Mikayla (Wall) were setting girls up to score in transition,” McCollum said. “That’s exactly what we wanted, and we got to play other girls once we stretched the lead out.”