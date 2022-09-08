After a narrow first-set win, the Smithville Lady Noles gained an edge over Hatley and rode it to the finish line in last Tuesday’s 3-0 win.
The Lady Noles took the first set in a nailbiter 25-23 win, and they closed things out in the second and third to complete the sweep, winning 25-17 and 25-14.
“We jumped out and built a good lead in the first set, and I know we were up by 10 points at one point, but Hatley just battled back,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “Hatley really fought hard at the end and almost took the set from us, but we were fortunate that they had a girl on the net for the final point.”
Smithville used the momentum from the close first set to lock in for the final two sets.
“I thought after that first set, we didn’t close it out quite as well, but our mental focus and attention were there in those last two sets,” McCollum said. “We were locked in and played really well in those last two sets.”
McCollum said that his team’s hitting and serving played a big factor in this win as the Lady Noles finished with an 89.6 serving percentage and a high hitting percentage.
“We started off the match serving really well, but we went through a little lull midway through the first set,” McCollum said. “Our serving and our hitting were on the entire match. We only sent three or four balls out as far as hitting, and our hitting percentage in this match was probably as good as we’ve ever had before.”
McCollum credited Lakelyn Hitt, Audrey Summerford, Branigan Vaughn and Kamryn Jones for their efforts around the net. He also praised Ali Swan and Kelby Seales on their ability to set up their teammates.
“Lakelyn really stood out to me because she’s only an eighth-grader, and she probably played one of the best games of her young career,” McCollum said. “From our outside hitter position, she was really on in that game. Audrey, Branigan and Kamryn were also solid hitters for us all night. Ali and Kelby are two girls that don’t get a whole lot of appreciation for what they do, but they were just awesome for us all game setting up our hitters.”
This victory tallied the fifth win of the season for Smithville. McCollum believes he has seen growth in his players as they continue to accept their roles.
“As we’ve progressed further on into the season, we’re starting to figure out our rotations,” McCollum said. “We’ve tried to develop a role for all of our players, and I think they’re starting to accept the role that we’re putting them in. Overall, I think that’s helping our team perform better.”
For Hatley, Abby Hannon tallied six blocks, while Izzy Denton finished with five kills. Emma Wright and Ashlyn Hadaway each added three kills, while Kenlee Wilkinson and Anna Kate Crenshaw contributed three aces.
