Last weekend, the last two county softball teams met their ends in the third round with Smithville falling to Vardaman and Nettleton falling to Kossuth. Despite the losses, these two teams had special seasons in their own ways.
The Lady Noles had one of the most successful years of all our softball teams, finishing at the top of their division with a 22-5 record and tallying 10 shutout wins to march their way to the second round. Of course, this season could not have been possible without Smithville’s strong senior leadership.
Northwest Community College signee Chloe Summerford left her mark in the circle this season, finishing with 117 strikeouts and leading Smithville in seven of its 10 shutouts. Multi-sport athlete Orlandria Smith returned her talents back to the diamond, and she delivered all season at the plate and in the outfield. Tristin Price, who signed with East Mississippi Community College early this year, also provided the Lady Noles with some quality time in the outfield and had big hits in their playoff games.
The seniors were not the only bright spot for this Smithville team as multiple underclassmen came up big as the season progressed. The sophomore class of Olivia Carter, Hallie Benson, Kyrsten Davis, Kayleigh Ann Prince, Andi Kate Holloway and Kelby Seales were huge down the stretch and showed that the Lady Noles have a bright future ahead of them.
Being a fairly young team, the Nettleton Lady Tigers faced a lot of growing pains early in the season, suffering an eight-game losing streak after winning their first three games. They managed to completely turn things around to finish out the season with a 13-18 record.
This losing record does not do them any justice as they constantly played with effort and passion all season. That effort led them all the way to the third round to match up against Kossuth.
Tamiya Martin, who signed with Itawamba Community College, was one of the senior anchors for the Lady Tigers. After missing six weeks due to an injury, Martin proved to be a true leader and competitor when she decided to come back in the Kossuth series a day after being cleared to play.
Martin had a productive night at the plate, going 3 for 3 and scoring a run. Seniors Nealy Williams and Charleigh Hand also provided Nettleton’s defense with a lot of experience.
Like Smithville, Nettleton also has a strong core to build on for next season. Freshmen Zyah Gunter and Zion Seals had big hit after big hit for the Lady Tigers, and they were very solid options at third base and shortstop.
Freshman Tamera Martin and sophomore Anna Claire Harris were also reliable options all season for the Lady Tigers at catcher and pitcher, while seventh-grader Kennice Finnie proved that she could provide quality varsity time in the circle.
Despite the exits to a pair of talented teams, the future is looking bright for Smithville and Nettleton, and I would not be surprised to see these two teams in the same spot next year.