SMITHVILLE – Smithville’s Hallie Benson and Lakelyn Hitt led the charge for the Lady Noles at the plate in their 14-10 win over Nettleton. Both girls tallied a pair of hits, four RBIs and hit bombs in the regular season finale last Monday.
“I’m proud of our girls for coming back and not giving up,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “I was really impressed with our defense too, and I thought we should’ve got out of that fifth inning with no runs allowed. They’re a really good team with a lot of speed and a really lineup though.”
After Savannah Harlow reached third base on an error, Kennice Finnie drove in the first run of the afternoon with an RBI double. Tamera Martin followed with an RBI double of her own to give Nettleton a 2-0 lead before Kelby Seales picked up the final out.
Martin added to the Lady Tigers’ lead in the third inning, but the Lady Noles started to find their rhythm to take the lead in the bottom of the third. Chloe Reeder opened things up by reaching on a bunt and advancing to second after a passed ball.
Seales cracked one to right field for an RBI double, and Olivia Carter followed with a sac fly to score Seales. After Andi Kate Holloway and Kayleigh Harris picked up back-to-back singles, Hitt smashed a two-run triple to right field to give Smithville a 4-3 lead.
After Reeder started the fourth with a double to center field, Benson hit an RBI single to add to Smithville’s lead. Nettleton answered back in the fifth with a four-run inning to regain the lead.
The Lady Tigers quickly loaded the bases on Finnie and Zyah Gunter’s singles, while Zion Seals drew a walk. Martin drove in her third run of the night with a single, and Gunter scored on an error to tie things up at 5-5.
Bailey Payne put Nettleton up by two after hitting a two-run double to center field. Now trailing 7-5, the Lady Noles strung together a big inning of their own to respond back.
After Harris picked up a base hit, Hitt drilled a two-run bomb to center field to tie the game. Benson hit a three-run homer after Addie Grace Hughey and Lilly Alexander got on base.
“Those were two big home runs in big spots that gave us a lot of momentum,” Duke said. “You have to score a lot against a team like Nettleton because you know they’re going to put up a lot of runs.”
Smithville gained a 12-7 lead after Seales came home on an error, while Harris hit an RBI single. Zion Seals cut the score to 12-8 in the sixth with an RBI single, but the Lady Noles responded when Seales hit a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth.
The Lady Tigers strung together some runs in the top of the seventh as Chloe Humble and Addie Bates scored on errors, but Smithville’s defense followed with three straight outs to close out the win.
“This was a big win for us going into the playoffs, and I thought our pitching did good, going in and out,” Duke said. “That’s something that we’ve done all year.”
Also Monday: Smithville 14, TCPS 0
The Lady Noles finished off division play with a 14-0 shutout win led by a 10-strikeout no-hitter by Keely Mitchell.
Kelby Seales, Olivia Carter and Kayleigh Harris all hit a pair of doubles, while Mitchell and Addie Grace Hughey also hit doubles. Seales and Hughey both went 3 for 3 at the plate and drove in three runs.
Thursday: Smithville 16, Ashland 0; Smithville 15, Ashland 0
Smithville kicked off first-round playoff action with a pair of wins over Ashland during Thursday’s doubleheader.
Hallie Benson and Kelby Seales combined for seven strikeouts in Game 1 and allowed no hits. Benson also hit a home run, while Sophie Hass hit a triple and a double. Olivia Carter and Keely Mitchell also hit doubles, and Mitchell added four RBIs in the win.
In Game 2, Carter pitched a perfect three innings with seven strikeouts, while Lakelyn Hitt had three RBIs and a double.
