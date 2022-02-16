INGOMAR – Orlandria Smith carried most of the load offensively as she led Smithville to a 45-29 win over Tremont in the opening game of the Division 2-1A Tournament last Tuesday night.
The win qualified the Lady Noles for the playoffs as they took the four-seed out of the division after falling to Ingomar on Thursday and TCPS on Friday.
“We haven’t made it the last two years, but it’s now three out of the last five, and that’s in one of the most difficult divisions in the state,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said .”We wouldn’t be a four-seed in any other division, but I told the girls we just have to get out of the division and give yourself the opportunity. We hadn’t been in the playoffs in over 10 years before the first time a few years ago, so you never take it for granted.”
Smith bagged a three to start the game and had nine points for the Lady Seminoles by the half on Tuesday. Smithville led the contest from start to finish.
“We came out and had a pretty good defensive game plan going in, and the girls came out and played hard,” McCollum said. “Our seniors stepped up to the occasion with it being a win or go home game.”
Smithville was up 9-6 after a quarter and outscored Tremont 15-6 in the second period to increase their halftime lead to 24-12. Cambre Alexander buried a three-pointer on a buzzer-beater for Smithville.
Tremont attempted a comeback after falling behind 33-18 in the third quarter as they went on a 7-0 run before the Lady Noles scored to end the period with the score 35-25.
Smith led all scorers with 23 points. Chloe Summerford hit for eight and Mary Haley Hood finished with seven.
“Orlandria controlled the ball from the beginning,” McCollum said. “She had some early foul trouble that she overcame and had an awesome game attacking. Chloe took over in the third and really stretched the game out and finished it off, and Tristin (Price) played the game of her life. I always preach that there’s more than scoring that impacts the game, and while she only had two points, she got her hands on about 11 to 12 balls. She was a major impact on the defensive end.”
Also Tuesday: (B) TCPS 64, Smithville 59
Smithville rallied from 15 points down after three, but TCPS held off the late surge to gain the 64-59 win in the 2-1A Tournament.
TCPS seemed to have things in hand as they led 50-35 after the horn sounded to end three quarters of play. However, Smithville outscored TCPS 24-14 in the fourth quarter and cut the lead down to three at 62-59 with just under three seconds remaining on Brayden Rowland’s three-pointer.
Smithville fouled on the inbounds play and Jon Paul Yates calmly sank both free throws to ice the win.
Smithville’s fourth quarter comeback was made possible by Chandler Woodham’s heroics as he hit for 14 points and put the Noles on his back.
The Seminoles trailed 15-5 after a quarter and by a 29-20 score at the half.
Woodham was high man for the game with 28 points. Rowland was also in double figures with 11, while Lane O’Brian scored eight on the night.
Friday: (G) TCPS 59, Smithville 33
Orlandria Smith paced the Lady Noles with 16 points.
Thursday: (G) Ingomar 49, Smithville 31
ngomar picked up the offense and made use of an even better defense during the second half to defeat in the 2-1A semifinal. Ingomar scored 23 points while holding Smithville to 12 points over the final half.
Tristin Price had half of the Smithville point production as she hit a couple of three-pointers.
The first half was the the Macie Phifer/Orlandria Smith show as the duo supplied the majority of offense for their respective teams. Phifer scored 12 for the Lady Falcons while Smith hit for 14 to lead the Lady Seminoles.
However, Smith picked up her third foul just before the half and it slowed her aggressive play for the remainder of the contest.
Smith wrapped up the game with 19 points to pace the Lady Noles.