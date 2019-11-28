SMITHVILLE – Both the Smithville Lady Noles and the Smithville Seminoles dominated from start to finish on Thursday night as they rolled to a sweep at home of Thrasher.
The Lady Noles got back on track after back-to-back losses to Myrtle and Hamilton with a 52-10 victory against the Lady Rebels.
“We executed tonight. Sometimes when you get up and you bring different people in, the execution is not there, and we played well all night,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “We needed it because we haven’t executed in the last couple of games. We played sloppy on Tuesday, so it was good to correct our mistakes because we have two really tough games coming up with Nettleton and TCPS. We still have a lot of work ahead of us.”
Smithville started out the game with a three by Chloe Summerford that sparked a 17-0 run to open the night. Orlandria Smith had 12 of those points in the run, including a pair of threes. Tristin Price also sank a three, and Carli Cole had a basket and a pair of trips to the free throw line. Emma Long finished off the first quarter with a layup to put Smithville up 24-2.
Cole and Hannah Ray combined to score the first six points of the second quarter, then Smith continued her career night with a 12-0 run all on her own to end the first half with a 42-5 advantage for the Lady Noles.
Smith tied her career high with 24 points, all in the first half.
“Orlandria was dynamic tonight and no foul trouble for the first time all season. That’s really been our talking point in practice is that if we can keep her on the floor, we are a better team,” McCollum said. “Everybody knows that. She’s growing and is still only a sophomore, and it was much improvement tonight. She was aggressive, but she did it without fouling. I was pleased to see that.”
Cole put in the first basket of the third to conclude her night with 10 points, and Long and Holly Nethery had baskets to end the period to go ahead 48-7. Ray and Cambre Alexander scored points in the fourth.
(B) Smithville 74, Thrasher 16
The Seminoles continued their dominating week and got strong production from both their starting lineup and the bench as they improved to 3-0 on the season.
Smithville rolled out to a dominating 30-7 lead at the end of just the first quarter. Brian Coxey hit a three, while Khieri Standifer, Octavion Miller, Aden Casey and Chandler Woodham all had multiple baskets.
Coxey drained another three to open the second quarter as the Noles started out the period on a 14-0 run before Thrasher broke the drought with a free throw. Standifer and Williams each contributed in the run, while Miller put in a dunk.
Tyler Nelson, Casey and Nash Heady all had points off the bench to finish out the second quarter with a 59-10 Smithville lead.
The Seminoles held Thrasher to just six points in the second half as Nelson, Mason Blair, Williams and Standifer extended the lead to 69-13 at the end of the third. Malik Morrow put in all five points for the Noles in the fourth.
Standifer led with 13 points, while Casey had 12 points and Nelson added 10 points, both off the bench.