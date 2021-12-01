SALTILLO – A solid start wasn’t enough for the Smithville Lady Noles against host Saltillo last Monday night at the Saltillo Shootout.
The Lady Noles had an early lead that Saltillo quickly blew past, handing Smithville a 55-32 loss.
“We started out well and matched up pretty good for the first quarter, but their 5A depth wore on us a little bit,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “They were long and athletic, and after a while, we just couldn’t match them person for person. It was good practice for us. We still have a lot to work on, and we don’t have a lot of size as a team so we need to play bigger girls so we get used to that because we will see more down the road. We knew our first seven games were going to be the toughest, and we had a plan to see what we’re made of.”
Saltillo got on the scoreboard first, but Mary Haley Hood matched that with a layup off an Orlandria Smith assist. Tristin Price sank a three to give the Lady Noles their first lead, and Smith’s two baskets were able to keep them in front until an 8-0 run to end the quarter put Saltillo up 14-9.
The Lady Tigers hit three straight three-pointers to start to pull away before Smith and Price ended the run. Halle Sargent’s putback with nine seconds left in the second sent Smithville into the break trailing 32-15.
Kamilah Ware had four of Smithville’s seven points in the third with Price and Smith also scoring. Saltillo stayed on the gas and led 47-23 going into the fourth.
Smith and Chloe Summerford scored back-to-back baskets to open the final quarter, and Smith also hit an early three. Hood capped off the Lady Noles’ scoring with a pair from the line late in the game.
Smith’s 12 points were tops for the Lady Noles.
“We’re slowly getting everybody back healthy, and we’ll see after this break how we look. Kamilah (Ware) played well and played hard, and Halle (Sargent), an eighth-grader, scored her first basket, and she is the only girl we can put in the post,” McCollum said. “We will need her in the future, so we’re trying to get her as much playing time as we can. Orlandria (Smith) brought what she does every night, and she has to bring it or we don’t have a chance.”
Melissa Meador
(B) Ripley 67, Smithville 23
A cold third quarter on both sides of the court stunted the Seminoles as they fell to Ripley on Tuesdsay morning.
“In the first half, we played as well as we could, but what killed us was free throws,” Smithville coach DJ Burress said. “We were down nine at the half, and we missed nine free throws. So if we made those, we would have been in the game, and I think that would have improved our momentum in the third quarter. I told them going into halftime that the first three minutes in the third would determine who would win the game, and Ripley cranked up the intensity and ran away with the game.”
Ripley jumped out to an early 11-0 lead to start, but a layup by Chandler Woodham ended the Tigers’ run to give the Noles their first points. Ripley went into the second quarter with a 13-2 lead after a basket by Savion Brooks to end the first.
The Noles started to find their way on offense early in the second as they cut the score down to 15-7 after free throws from Woodham and Dylan Christian and a layup by Noah Edwards.
The Tigers shifted the momentum back their way, going on a 3-0 run, but Smithville countered with a 3-0 run of its own, led by Woodham, Jordan Neese and Braylin Hill, making the score 20-12 with two minutes left in the second. Hill capped off the half with a pair of free throws to make it 23-14.
In the third, things went stagnant for the Noles on the offensive end as they were unable to score a point all quarter, and Ripley went on a 27-0 run to end the third with a score of 50-14.
Neese broke Smithville’s scoring drought in the fourth quarter with a layup after the steal, and Woodham knocked down two free throws to cut the score down to 55-18. Ripley closed out the final minute of the quarter on a 7-2 run and sealed the victory.
Woodham and Neese both finished the game with seven points.
“We’re going to have to adapt because our problem is that we’re rusty,” Burress said. “I’ve only had four kids in the gym all year, then I got my football players back three games into the season. So, if you look at it, we’ve only had a week of practice. We can’t lose sight of what we can achieve. It’s going to take time for us to get where we need to get to because we haven’t had the time to play together.”
Deon Blanchard