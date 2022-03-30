SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Lady Noles opened up division play last Monday night in dominating fashion, down Tupelo Christian Prep in a three-inning, 15-0 win.
Smithville opened the win with an 11-run first inning.
“That’s a good division win and maybe good preparation going into our game against Ingomar on Thursday,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “The county tournament we know will be good with all those teams. We need to get prepared for our division opponents, especially at the end because we’re going to make that final push with some good competition.”
After a one-two-three top of the first by Chloe Summerford, Hallie Benson opened the bottom half with a base hit to right and stole second to get in scoring position. Orlandria Smith drove her in with an RBI single to the same spot.
Kelby Seales was hit by a pitch, and Smith beat the throw on Summerford’s fielder’s choice ball to third to go up 2-0. Olivia Carter drew a walk to load the bases, and Andi Kate Holloway, Chloe Reeder and Tristin Price were all hit by a pitch to bring in three more runs.
Kyrsten Davis singled to right center to drive in a pair, and Benson added an RBI single up the middle in her second at-bat of the first.
Smith, Seales and Holloway finished off the big inning with a sacrifice fly and a pair of run-scoring singles to left.
The Lady Noles added three more runs in the bottom of the second. Davis grabbed her second hit, and Benson doubled to put a pair in scoring position.
Smith singled to center to send both runners home and moved up on an error, and Summerford hit an RBI single to left to plate Smith.
The bottom of the lineup heated up in the third to finish off the win. Chloe Reeder singled up the middle to start the inning, and Tristin Price followed her by reaching on an error.
Davis made it a three-hit day as her two-RBI double made it 15-0.
Summerford finished with three perfect innings, including striking out five of the nine batters she faced.
“We have to get more consistent through the lineup,” Duke said. “Sometimes the front and end will hit, and the middle doesn’t do anything, or sometimes the middle will hit and there’s nobody on. We have to put all that together. I thought we played good defense when we had to, but for the most part, we have to put together a complete game because Chloe will give us a chance to win. We just have to be more consistent up and down the lineup.”