SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Lady Noles were challenged in the second half by Jumpertown on Thursday night but pulled out the 47-41 win in the final two minutes with key baskets and points at the free throw line.
“At times we played hard, but we were really sluggish in the third quarter and let them come back in the game,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “We scored just five points and had some turnovers, and that let them get back in it. It’s an average Christmas break game, and we played at that level, but what I am proud of is that we picked it up in the fourth quarter and were able to close it out, even though we missed a lot of free throws.”
Orlandria Smith started Smithville out on a 6-0 run to open the game, but Jumpertown got to within four at one point late in the first. Tristin Price sank a key three-pointer before a basket from the Lady Cardinals made it 14-9 at the end of the quarter.
Smith put in a basket to open the second quarter, and she, Emma Long and Carli Cole opened the lead out to double digits at 26-14 midway through the period. The Lady Cardinals cut that to seven, but Cole closed out the scoring in the second to make it 30-21 at the half.
Jumpertown scored the first seven points of the third to cut it to 30-28 before Smith finally ended the drought at the 4:45 mark. The Lady Cardinals tied it with two minutes to go in the third, but Smith put in a layup to retake the lead for Smithville. A Jumpertown free throw made it 35-34 heading into the fourth.
Smith and Kylie Faulkner hit free throws to go up by four to start the final quarter. The Lady Cardinals twice cut it to two, but Cole and Smith were each able to answer with baskets. After Jumpertown cut it to 42-40, Smith’s old-fashioned three-point play started to put the game out of reach with 1:50 to go, and Hannah Ray sealed the deal with a pair from the line.
“Hannah Ray had a huge pair of free throws. I told her she was going to get them, and those put the game away,” McCollum said. “Orlandria had a quiet 20 points, but it seemed like every time they got back in the game, she gave us that basket that we needed to keep our lead. Kylie was all over the place. She struggled at the free throw line, but everything else she was there with handling the ball well and rebounding. I told them they like to make every game exciting, and you don’t have to. Sometimes you just have to put your opponent away and go on to the next one. We didn’t do that tonight, but we’ll always celebrate a win.”
Smith’s 20 points were tops for the Lady Noles.
Seminoles stay undefeated at 12-0
The Smithville Seminoles overcame a slower start in the first half and caught fire in the second, rolling for an 80-48 victory to improve to 12-0 on the season.
“We’ve been off a week, so I don’t know if it’s rust because we didn’t have a real good week of practice, Smithville coach Nick Coln said. “It just seems like we couldn’t ever get going, and shots are going in and out. They aren’t a bad team, but sometimes we play down to our competition. I told them at halftime that if we couldn’t make the three, but we had to drive the ball and get it inside. We got some steals in the third that got us going.”
Blake Williams and Mason Blair each scored 21 points to lead the way for the Noles.
Jumpertown held its lone lead of the game at 3-1 early in the first, but Blair sank the first of his seven three-pointers to put Smithville back on top. Khirei Standifer, Octavion Miller and Blake Williams rolled that out to double digits at 15-3, continuing the 14-0 run. The Noles led 22-11 at the end of the first after another Blair three and a pair from the line from Standifer.
Cardinals stayed within reach at 33-21 at the half as Smithville just outscored them 11-10 in the second quarter. Chandler Woodham came off the bench for seven points in the second, and Miller and Williams also added points from the line.
The Seminoles came out of the locker room and finally found their groove, starting the third on a 9-0 run which included a three by Blair and back-to-back layups from Miller. Williams, Blair, Miller and Woodham helped open the advantage up to 20-plus at 51-27 midway through the quarter.
“When we’re putting up 20 in each quarter, it’s hard to stay with us, but we have to get over coming out slow,” Coln said. “When we get to more athletic teams, they’re going to pop us, and I don’t know if we would be able to rebound. This team has fought back every time though.”
Blair added another trio of three-pointers to finish with seven on the night in the second half, and Williams had 14 of his 21 points in the second half and finished with a double-double with 14 rebounds, also adding six steals.
Aden Casey, Tyler Nelson and Jacob Morris each came off the bench to score points in the fourth quarter.
Standifer finished with 11 assists, and Miller and Woodham each had 11 points.