SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Lady Noles found themselves in an uphill battle after falling behind by three runs in the top of the fourth, but the Lady Noles rallied back late.
A walkoff hit by Chloe Summerford helped Smithville grab a 4-3 win over Nettleton in Saturday's Smithville Tournament.
“It was a great tournament all the way around today,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “We had some great teams from the South come in with Ethel and Pisgah, Pontotoc and Mooreville in 4A and a good 3A team with Nettleton. Chloe (Summerford) pitched really well in the first game against Ethel, and Hallie (Benson) gave us a great game against Nettleton. We kept fighting in that game to get the win on a walkoff.”
After a slow start in the first two innings, the Lady Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third. Savannah Harlow singled on a bunt, while Nealy Williams got hit by a pitch to get on base. Tamera Martin got an RBI single to bring home Harlow on a hit to right field, giving Nettleton the lead.
Zyah Gunter and Charleigh Hand picked up base hits to get the Lady Tigers started in the top of the fourth. Harlow reached first on an error at the pitcher’s circle, allowing Gunter to come in for a run.
Anna Claire Harris hit an RBI single to right field to bring in Hand, increasing Nettleton’s lead to 3-0.
The Lady Noles got on the board in the bottom of the fourth after Hallie Benson hit a triple to left field, and Olivia Carter brought her home on an RBI single.
“Oliva (Carter) has been doing great,” Duke said. “We’ve messed around with the lineup the last three or four games, and it’s working out for us. Overall, I thought we had a day at the plate with multiple girls getting hits.”
Smithville continued to chip away at Nettleton’s lead in the sixth as Benson hit a double to left field, and Carter cracked an RBI double to bring her home and cut the lead to 3-2. In the top of the seventh, Benson picked up a much-needed strikeout to prevent the Lady Tigers from increasing their lead after they loaded the bases on walks with two outs.
In the bottom of the seventh, Orlandria Smith drilled a triple to right field, and Benson brought her home with an RBI double to tie things up at 3-3. On the next at-bat, Summerford made the walkoff hit for the Lady Noles on a bunt, allowing Benson to score after an error.
“Coming in, we felt like if we could get to that seventh inning only down by one with the top of our lineup coming up, we’d have a shot,” Duke said. “With a runner on second and only one out, we decided to go with a little bunt to see what would happen, and it went our way.”