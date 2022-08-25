SMITHVILLE/HATLEY – The Smithville Lady Noles showed their ability to compete and close out close games as they grabbed back-to-back wins last Tuesday and Thursday against Hatley and Nettleton.
Tuesday: Smithville 3, Hatley 2
Smithville jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first two sets, but Hatley had a fierce comeback in the third and fourth sets to tie the game at 2-2. The Lady Noles rallied after an early deficit in the fifth set to grab the win and decide the match.
Smithville won the first and second sets by scores of 25-16 and 25-17. Hatley took control in the third set with a 25-16 win and pulled out a nailbiter, 26-24, in the fourth. The Lady Noles finished off their win with a 15-13 fifth set.
“I don’t think we did anything differently, and Hatley played a great third and fourth sets to get back in the match. What an excellent match in the county,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “No. 9 (Abby Hannon) and No. 5 (Kenlee Wilkinson) gave us problems all night, and if you get that ball to the girls on the net, they are going to be successful. From when we played them Friday, they were a much-improved team, and they will only improve going forward.”
In the first set, Branigan Vaughn helped Smithville jump out to a big lead with a kill and back-to-back aces to make it 14-6. Hatley was able to cut it to 22-15 with a couple of Anna Kate Crenshaw aces and a Kenlee Wilkinson kill, but Ali Swan’s ace helped the Lady Noles finish off the set at 25-16.
The Lady Tigers kept it close in the second set before the Lady Noles pulled away late, scoring the last six points to finish it off 25-17. Audrey Summerford had a key ace and kill for Smithville in the set, while Izzy Denton had a pair of aces for Hatley.
Hatley’s duo of Abby Hannon at the net and Emma Wright serving led the Lady Tigers in the third set win. Hannon started the set off with four straight kills. Smithville’s Kyrsten Davis served the Lady Noles back in the game with her back-to-back aces to make it 16-13 before Hannon and Wright fought back. Hannon had four kills and Wright five aces late in the set for the 25-16 win.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the fourth as Hannon posted five straight kills. The two teams traded the lead back and forth late with Kelby Seales for Smithville and Chloe Mills for Hatley getting key aces. Kamryn Jones tied it up at 24-24 for Smithville with her kill, but Hatley took the next two points, 26-24, to even the match.
Wright, Hannon and Wilkinson helped Hatley to a 7-2 lead before Smithville fought back in the game. Davis’ back-to-back aces helped tie the game late, and Summerford’s kill put them up 14-13. Vaughn had the kill to seal the fifth set at 15-13 and the match at 3-2.
“We had Kyrsten starting lower in our serve order and by the end of the match, we had her at serve one because she has done it for three years now,” McCollum said. “She stepped up huge. Branigan was awesome on the net, and what Kelby does for us setting goes unspoken. Audrey had two major hits that gave us the lead at the end.”
For Smithville, Davis had eight aces, while Seales had six and added three kills. Jones added another six kills, while Vaughn had four and Summerford had three. Hannon dominated at the net with 16 kills for Hatley, and Wright posted eight aces and five kills. Wilkinson added another six kills.
Thursday: Smithville 3, Nettleton 1
After taking the first set and falling in the second, Smithville had to claw its way to back-to-back set wins over Nettleton in Thursday’s win.
The Lady Noles took the first set 25-19, but Nettleton responded in the second to win 25-8. Smithville bounced back in the third set to win 25-13, and they closed it out in a narrow 26-24 fourth set win.
“That was probably the biggest win for us in our program’s history,” McCollum said. “It’s only our third year, and we don’t usually beat a whole lot of 3A schools. Nettleton is a high-quality opponent, and I expect them to have a great season. They put it on us in that second set, but I told the girls that we had to keep fighting and try to out-will them because they’re a dominant team on the net with their height.”
It was a back-and-forth affair through the first set. Kelby Seales helped the Lady Noles take a 9-6 lead with an ace, but Nettleton rallied back with blocks from Zion Seals and KG Inmon to take an 11-10 lead. The Lady Tigers added to their lead with four straight points before Smithville’s Kamryn Jones ended the run with a kill.
The Lady Noles regained a 19-16 lead on a pair of kills by Vaughn, and Summerford added to the lead with an ace. The Lady Tigers tried to rally back with a kill from Aaliyah Harris, but Smithville closed out the set after a serve sailed out.
Nettleton jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the second set after multiple kills from Harris and an ace by Chloe Humble. The Lady Tigers continued to control the net as Seals added three straight kills to give her team a 17-7 lead.
Inmon and Harris extended the lead with a pair of kills, and Seals clinched the set win with an ace.
Smithville responded in the third set by jumping out to a 10-2 lead on multiple aces from Davis and Summerford. Back-to-back aces by Jones helped the Lady Noles take a 19-7 lead.
The Lady Tigers cut the lead back down to single digits with a kill from Inmon and an ace by Zyah Gunter, but the Lady Noles sealed the set win with a kill by Vaughn.
The Lady Noles’ hot streak carried over early into the fourth set as they took a 12-7 lead on an ace from Jones and a kill by Vaughn. Late in the set, Nettleton made a run to cut the score to 22-19 on aces by Humble and Caroline Riley, forcing Smithville to call a timeout.
After the timeout, Smithville’s Ali Swan and Summerford increased the score to 24-20 with kills, but an ace by Gunter helped Nettleton go on a run to tie things up at 24-24. Jones ended the Lady Tigers’ comeback hopes with an ace to seal the win for Smithville.
“That last ace by Kamryn (Jones) was the exclamation point,” McCollum said. “They were starting to get a good feel in that fourth set, and I was anxious about going into a fifth. We’re just now putting her back to serving, and I’m glad that we did because she’s served well all week.”
For Smithville, Vaughn finished with nine kills, while Jones added four kills and five aces. Summerford also tallied five aces, and Davis contributed four.
Harris had a big night at the net with 15 kills and a pair of blocks for Nettleton, while Inmon and Seals both finished with six kills.
