SMITHVILLE - The Smithville Lady Seminoles rallied from an early deficit to take control and defeat Tremont 42-34 during Friday’s consolation game.
“I thought we had a great night of sharing the basketball,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “We had pretty balanced scoring and had a bunch of girls step up, hit shots and move the ball well.”
After giving up an early foul, Cambre Alexander opened the scoring for Smithville after a pass from Ariane Mendia. Alexander knocked down a free throw to tie the game, and Isabelle Summerford’s basket gave the Lady Noles their first lead of the night.
The Lady Eagles answered back with a 5-0 run, but Mary Haley Hood and Mikayla Wall tied the game at 8-8 to end the first by knocking down free throws. Summerford hit a long mid-range jumper to end a nearly four-minute scoring drought to start the second.
Hood’s basket on the next possession helped Smithville regain the lead, and Alexander cashed in on a three-pointer to stretch their lead out to four. After a three-pointer from Tremont to cut the lead to one, Alexander beat the buzzer with her second three-pointer of the second quarter.
Alexander kept her hot streak going by knocking down a pair of free throws to start the second. Smithville proceeded to go on a 5-0 run capped off with a three-pointer by Halle Sargent.
After surrendering a delayed answer, the Lady Noles came alive with an 8-2 run to end the third quarter. Mendia kicked off the fourth quarter with a basket and helped Smithville’s lead grow back up to 13 points.
The Lady Eagles went on a 6-0 run before Wall responded by nailing a three-pointer. Alexander doubled Smithville’s lead by converting on a three-point play, and Wall sealed the win with a basket late in the fourth.
Alexander led the Lady Noles with 13 points, while Wall scored 10 points in the win.
Also Friday, Boys’ Consolation: Tremont 42, Smithville 41
The Smithville Seminoles had a chance to win at home on Friday, but they came up just short in a 42-41 thriller against Tremont in the Division 2-1A Tournament consolation game.
“We knew it was going to be a hard game,” Smithville coach DJ Burress said. “This was our fourth time playing Tremont, and we beat them the first three times, so we walked in knowing it was going to be a tough game.”
Brayden Rowland scored the first field goal 90 seconds into the game to give Smithville the lead. Another basket from Rowland sparked a 7-0 run before the Eagles clawed their way back to within two.
Tremont ended the first with a 4-0 run after a basket from Clay Tacker. Rowland broke Smithville’s scoring drought nearly two minutes into the second by knocking down a free throw, and Braylin Hill helped the Noles gain the lead with a basket.
After an answer from Tremont, Grayson Fears came right back with a three-pointer. A late run by the Eagles tied the game up at halftime. The two teams swapped baskets and the lead to start the third, but Tremont strung together a 5-0 run to gain some separation.
Lane O’Brian and JJ Boozer helped Smithville get its groove back by knocking down back-to-back three-pointers to end the third. Tremont opened the fourth with a basket, but Lane O’Brian answered with a three-pointer to give Smithville a 32-31 lead.
Barker O’Brian sparked a 4-0 run after cashing in on a basket after a steal. Lane O’Brian drilled his second three-pointer of the quarter and scored off of a steal to give Smithville a 39-38 lead.
“Lane definitely stepped up,” Burress said. “I was impressed because he was tasked with guarding their best player, and he played great defense and contributed on the offensive end.”
After Rowland tied the game at 40-40, the Eagles scored off of a steal to take a two-point lead. Rowland was fouled with 22 seconds left and knocked down a free throw to cut the score to 42-41.
The Noles had a last-second shot to take the lead, but the attempt fell flat as Tremont took the win.
Rowland led with 12 points, while Lane O’Brian followed with 11 points and Hill added 10 in the loss.
(G) Thursday: West Union 37, Smithville 21
West Union’s Zoey Wright and Laina Corder combined for 22 points in the second half to lead the Lady Eagles to a 37-21 win over Smithville on Thursday.
Isabelle Summerford led the Lady Noles with seven points in the loss.
(B) Thursday: Ingomar 70, Smithville 54
Ingomar was able to get some separation from Smithville in the second half and grabbed a 70-54 win in the nightcap at the Division 2-1A tournament on Thursday.
Three players for the Noles scored in double digits as Hill tallied 15 points, Clay Tacker added 12 points and Lane O'Brian contributed 10 points.