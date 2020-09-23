HATLEY – Both Smithville and Hatley were searching for the first wins for their volleyball programs last Tuesday night, and despite dropping the first set, it was the Lady Noles who broke through in the win column first with a 3-1 victory.
Hatley took the first set 25-23, but Smithville came back with the next three – 25-13, 25-14 and 25-17 – to complete the win.
“We had a very slow start. I think the girls were on a little bit of an edge, trying to get that first win under our belts,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “Both of us have new programs, so somebody had to win tonight, and somebody had to lose. It’s great to get a win under our belt, but we still have a long season ahead. We just have to continue to get better because we’re a long way from where we need to be now.”
The two teams went back and forth for much of the first set with Hatley leading by as many as five midway through.
Smithville came back to tie it up and go ahead at 19-18 before Hatley returned the favor twice, taking the lead for good at 24-23 and finishing it off with a service ace from Kenlee Wilkinson.
Hatley took an early lead in the second set but Smithville came storming back to take the lead at 8-7 and never looked back. Tristin Price closed out that set with a kill.
The third set was much the same with the Lady Noles leading for good at 9-8 and opening up a double-digit lead.
The Lady Tigers worked to extend the match in the fourth set, having the lead eight times. Smithville broke a 13-13 tie and scored the next three points. Up by just three, they finished off the set and the win with the last five points of the match.
You’ve been served
For Smithville, Andi Kate Holloway had 10 aces, while Breana Cathcart finished with nine aces. Tristin Price had six kills and Hallie Benson added two kills and three aces.
“Andi Kate had a good night and did a really good job serving, especially in the third and fourth sets. Breana did a good job serving too,” Duke said. “Tristin had a good night at the net. I’m proud of all of those girls and excited to get this one.”
Chloe Wilbanks had six aces and three kills for Hatley, while Emma Rose Thompson had five kills and Jessie McHenry two kills and three aces. Kenlee Wilkinson had two kills and two aces.