One priority for Smithville coach Jeremy Duke this past spring was to continue developing his sizable and talented eighth-grade class.
That class got just 10 games in before the season was called off, so that development will have to roll over into their upcoming freshman year.
“We were 4-6 on the season, and we had just come back from our tournament that we play every spring break in Meridian,” Duke said. “We played one decent game and got beat pretty bad in the second game. We were getting ready to start division play and felt good about that. We had young kids that needed innings really bad, and we weren’t able to do that.”
One area that the Lady Noles were experienced in was in their pitching staff with sophomores Chloe Summerford and Tristin Price bringing back two years each of varsity pitching experience and eighth-grader Olivia Carter seeing plenty of time in the circle as a seventh-grader.
“Pitching was definitely our strength. Defensively, we were struggling a little bit. We had a lot of young kids on the field for the most part,” Duke said. “But I felt like we were starting to mesh a little better with those kids being in the game. We were getting a feel for each other after losing three seniors the year before, and we were going that route. All that stopped, though, and we weren’t able to continue. I felt like, overall, we were getting better as a team though.”
Smithville hasn’t had an opportunity to do much practicing since teams were allowed to resume activities on June 1, primarily because Duke’s focus is shifting towards volleyball, where he is the head coach as well. Smithville is looking to play its first volleyball season this fall.
“The good thing is that pretty much all my kids play on travel and tournament teams, so hopefully they will get some more games and experience this fall because we aren’t playing volleyball on the weekend, and basketball doesn’t play much then either,” Duke said. “We hope we can get them as much experience as possible because losing slow-pitch hurt us. Last year, we were really able to develop some younger kids in the outfield and infield both for fast-pitch through slow-pitch. We are having fun in volleyball this fall, but that doesn’t help us for fast-pitch.”
Through the shutdown, Duke kept his players active with workouts that he sent out to the whole team.
“It was just little stuff as far as getting on the road and running, getting out in the yard and throwing with parents or siblings,” he said. “There really wasn’t anything that we could do. Now that tournament ball is back up, and they have been playing for about six weeks, that’s helped a lot because it’s getting girls back out on the field. You can do it all you want at home, but nothing is like getting those live innings.”
Duke said his softball players are working out together but looking to amp up activity during their athletic period when school starts back.
“That’s when we can get back to things like throwing and swinging. But we are running and lifting and working on getting stronger,” he said. “Volleyball works out with us, so we are trying to get them all in and get a little bit stronger. We are practicing volleyball as much as we can, just getting experience against each other and focusing on that for the next month.”
Smithville loses just one senior in Tara Parham, but Duke reiterated her importance to the team. Parham started at shortstop as a junior but shifted behind the plate this season after the graduation of long-time catcher Taylor King. She signed to play at Meridian Community College next season.
“We could put her at any position outside of being in the circle, and it wouldn’t matter because she could play anywhere,” Duke said. “She worked really hard at being our catcher, and she and I were both disappointed that it didn’t get to play out for the season. She was enjoying it and doing a great job. She’s a great stick at the plate and a great player to have anywhere. I hate it happened, but I have been checking on her and making sure she was continuing to do some things. She plays travel ball with Express, so she’s playing as much as she can and will hopefully be ready when she gets down to Meridian. We hope to have a senior something for her when we can.”
While Duke didn’t get a chance to see some of the other top teams in Class 1A, he still thinks it’s going to be competitive for the next few seasons.
“You have Vardaman, Myrtle, Thrasher, Wheeler and West Union, and I don’t want to say that Hamilton wouldn’t have been in the mix again too. They were working out some things pitching-wise, but they had hitting and defense and always know how to play softball,” Duke said. “As far as 1A goes, the competition just keeps getting better and better. I don’t know how we would have come out, and it would have depended on how our girls responded and played with each other. We have enough talent to compete with most teams, but we are really young. We have 27 on the team, and 20 of those are seventh through ninth grade. They can play though, and we are hoping to build off that.”
Smithville will have five upperclassmen returning next season with seniors Annie Brooke Morgan and Lara Grace Woods and juniors Tristin Price, Orlandria Smith and Chloe Summerford.
“They have a lot of experience, and we are looking for big things out of them. Having five of our nine out there being upperclassmen will help tremendously, and they are all playing this summer and hopefully this fall too,” Duke said. “They are a huge part of our success, and we have had many discussions about that.”
Duke hopes defense is one area the Lady Noles can improve in before next season.
“We had some girls playing in some positions that they haven’t had a whole lot of experience in, especially those younger kids,” he said. “We moved Andi Kate Holloway to shortstop, and she had never played there but did a great job. She was performing, and so were Kaleigh Ann Prince, Kelby Seales, Olivia Carter and Hallie Benson. Some of those got to play in slow-pitch and were doing just as well in fast. It was an experience for those first 10 games, but I think we were going to make a run at another division championship.”
Smithville had won 12 division championships in a row, making it to state last season.
“I feel like as a school overall, we will sort of be starting over after so much time off. But I think we had a shot this past year,” Duke said. “It’s our goal every year, and winning division puts us in a good situation and good position for playoffs. I feel like coming back next year, it’s not starting over for us as a team, but it will be a sort of new feeling in my opinion.”