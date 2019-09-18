SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Lady Noles recovered from a recent slump and had a complete performance last Monday night on the way to grabbing a 7-2 win over county rival Hatley.
“This was a good all-around game, and we’re just trying to get them to play hard right now,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “We had two really bad games defensively against Tupelo and Amory, and if we play defense like we did tonight against those two, we have a shot of beating them. This year, we have to focus on defense anyway, and we’re trying to do that and play hard, diving bodies and getting everyone playing as hard as they can and making those plays. They did that tonight, and I’m super proud of them.”
The Lady Tigers got on the board first with a run in the top of the first. Bre Harmon hustled to beat out an infield single leading off but was erased on Emma Rose Thompson’s fielder’s choice. A single from Harley Gaston and an error in the Smithville outfield sent Thompson to third, and Brooklyn Mohler singled to left to drive her in.
The Lady Noles put up a three-spot in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Orlandria Smith hit an infield single and went to second on an error. Harley Hatley drove in the first run with a double down the line in left, and singles from Annie Brooke Morgan and Lara Grace Woods loaded the bases. Tristin Price and Olivia Carter each hit RBI singles to make it 3-1.
Hallie Benson singled with one out in the second, but a lineout double play kept them from extending the lead.
In the third, Morgan and Woods smashed back-to-back home runs to stretch the lead to 6-1. Morgan’s was a two-run shot after Smith’s base hit and Hatley’s fielder’s choice, and Woods followed her with a solo shot. Price grabbed her second hit, but a flyout and a fielder’s choice ended the inning.
Chloe Summerford led off the fourth with her first career home run to make it 7-1, and Smithville also got hits from Kaleigh Ann Prince and Tara Parham but had another hard hit double play to end the inning.
Smithville got hits from Hatley in the fifth and Summerford in the sixth but was unable to extend the lead.
“You just try to scratch out enough runs to get a win,” Duke said. “All three of those girls had their first home runs of the season. We have been hitting the ball fairly well all season with the exception of a couple of games.”
The Lady Tigers had their opportunities after the first inning. In the second, Sydney Elkin was robbed of a hit by a great catch by Cox in right center, and Gaston got her second hit in the fourth inning but a double play ended the frame.
Elkin and Kenlee Wilkinson each got hits in the fifth before a pair of fielder’s choices got Smithville out of the inning. Thompson also had a two-out single in the sixth, and the Lady Tigers scored their final run in the seventh.
With one out, Mohler drew a walk, and Elkin reached on an infield single. She was erased on Wilkinson’s fielder’s choice, but Lauren Mitchell drove in the run with a single through the hole at short.