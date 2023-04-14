SMITHVILLE – A blazing 12-run first inning was all the Smithville Lady Noles needed in order to run away with a 16-3 win over Ingomar last Monday afternoon.
“We’ve been on the edge all year of really getting it going at the plate,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “Our pitching and defense have to get a little bit better, but if we can hit the ball the way we did tonight and put the other two together, we can make a lot of noise in the playoffs later on if we stay consistent.”
After forcing Ingomar to go three-up, three-down in the top of the first, Kelby Seales and Olivia Carter got the Lady Noles started by drawing a walking and reaching on an error. Andi Kate Holloway followed by reaching first on another error, while Seales came in to score the first run of the game.
Kayleigh Harris reloaded the bases with a single up the middle, while Holloway and Carter scored runs after Lakelyn Hitt and Keely Mitchell drew walks. Addie Grace Hughley extended Smithville’s lead to 6-0 after she hit a two-run double to left field and advanced to third on the throw, while Mitchell came in for a score.
After an RBI single from Chloe Reeder, Hallie Benson, Seales and Carter all hit RBI doubles in that order to give the Lady Noles a 10-0 lead. Holloway continued the momentum with a base hit, and Mitchell drove in two more runs with an RBI single to add to Smithville’s lead before the final out.
Ingomar answered in the second and third inning to cut the score to 12-3, but the Lady Noles increased their lead back up to 10 in the bottom of the third as Hitt opened the inning with a double to right field. After Isabelle Summerford came in as a courtesy runner, Branigan Vaughn stepped up to the plate and hit one right up the middle to bring home Summerford.
In the bottom of the fourth, Smithville drove in three more runs to gain a 16-3 lead as Seales led off the inning with a single to left field. Harris brought her home with an RBI single, and Hitt followed with an RBI triple.
Mitchell drove in the third run of the inning with a single up the middle to extend the Lady Noles’ lead. Carter sealed the run-rule win in the fifth inning with her second strikeout of the day.
“I thought we pitched okay and as far as the game was concerned, I was really worried about today because it’s a Monday game, and we didn’t have a day of practice beforehand,” Duke said. “Ingomar is a good team, but we just hit it tonight. I’m proud of the girls and the way they responded after the emotional dedication.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.