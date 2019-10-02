SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Lady Noles had a successful week, picking up four wins and securing a home game for the first round of the playoffs by virtue of their 11-1 division victory against Nettleton on Thursday night.
The win was capped off by Orlandria Smith’s walkoff grand slam, her second of three on the week.
“We have started to put it together the last two games better than we have,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “We also played well on Tuesday. We’re still trying to work hard and keep them focused. Nettleton is a perennial good team and always in the mix, so to get an 11-1 win against them is a lot of confidence. I’m proud of the girls, and they are working hard.”
Harley Hatley got things started in the first inning with a two-run shot after Smith’s base hit, and the Lady Noles added three runs in the bottom of the second. With one out, Hallie Benson and Lindsey Cox picked up hits, and Tara Parham drove in a run with her RBI single.
Smith hit a fly ball, and a run scored on a Nettleton error, and Hatley capped it off with an RBI single.
Smithville scored two more in the third with hits by Tristin Price, Chloe Summerford and Benson and RBI from Parham and Cox.
Summerford and Parham also had hits in the fifth inning, and Cox reached on an error to load the bases for Smith’s grand slam.
Nettleton scored its lone run in the top of the fifth when Tamera Martin singled, Zion Seals doubled and the run scored on Abbi Jones’ grounder.
Saturday: Smithville 6, Tupelo 5; Smithville 14, Houlka 2
Smithville swept both games at their tournament on Saturday, pounding Houlka with a 14-2 win before holding on against Tupelo with a 6-5 victory.
“We have been playing well lately, and this is a good time of the year to do it,” Duke said. “I hope it carries over. That was a big win against Tupelo, a good program with good coaches.”
Against Tupelo, Olivia Carter’s three-run homer capped off a five-run second inning for the Lady Noles, who also scored on RBI hits from Tristin Price and Orlandria Smith. Lara Grace Woods’ fielder’s choice in the fifth brought in the final run, and Smithville had the bases loaded in the sixth when the game was called due to time limit.
The Lady Noles came out smashed in the second inning against Houlka, putting up 10 runs. Smith hit the third of her three grand slams on the week, and Harley Hatley followed her with a solo shot. Price hit a pair of doubles in the frame, and Carter had a pair of RBI singles. Tara Parham and Lindsey Cox also drove in runs during the second inning.
Smithville finished off the game in the third with three runs, including a two-run shot from Hatley for her second homer of the game. Parham capped off her 3 for 3 game with another RBI single also in the third.