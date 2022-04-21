Last season, the Smithville Lady Noles' streak of several division championships in a row came to an end, but this year, they retook that title, clinching first place after a 10-0 win at home against West Union last Tuesday night.
“The West Union game was a pretty big one because it sealed the division championship for us,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “Last year was the first time that we hadn’t won the division since I started coaching fast-pitch in 2008. So, to get back to that and win the division championship to put ourselves in a good spot, it gives us a little extra motivation going into the playoffs.”
Senior Chloe Summerford pitched the shutout for the Lady Noles with four strikeouts in five innings, allowing only one hit.
“The feeling of winning the division is always amazing, but with Tuesday night being Senior Night, that made the feeling even better,” Summerford said. “My pitching had my back that night considering my hitting wasn’t as good as it has been. I was glad I could contribute with my defense to help get the win.”
Smithville set the tone in the bottom of the second by taking a 5-0 lead after Olivia Carter came home on a walk and Kayleigh Ann Prince got an RBI single to bring in Andi Kate Holloway.
Orlandria Smith blasted a two-run homer, and Hallie Benson added to the lead with an RBI double in the fourth inning.
“This year’s team is probably the closest it’s ever been in the six years I’ve been here,” Summerford said. “I know every single one of these girls will have my back from the first to the last play, and our chemistry together has progressed so much throughout this year as well. I think of it more as a sisterhood than just a team, and I feel this season is far from being over because I know every one of those girls will do whatever it takes to win.”
The Lady Noles collected a total of 11 team hits in the win with Kyrsten Davis and Smith coming away with three hits each, while Prince and Holloway both had a pair of hits.
“We’re starting to really get going at the plate, and we’ve been hitting it really well up and down the lineup,” Duke said. “We’ve got a pair of quality games right before we get to the playoffs with Sulligent and Pontotoc, and we’re trying to schedule East Union too since they’re a No. 1 seed too. I’m looking forward to getting those good, competitive games in before the playoffs.”
Also Tuesday: Smithville 17, Tremont 0
The Lady Noles had no trouble taking down Tremont on Tuesday night as they walked away with a 17-0 win.
Olivia Carter pitched a no-hitter through three innings with four strikeouts. At the plate, Kelby Seales came away with a pair of hits, four RBIs and a double, while Benson added three RBIs in the win. Addi Duke and Tristin Price also had a pair of RBIs each for the Lady Noles.
Thursday: Smithville 8, Sulligent 4
The Lady Noles outhit Sulligent 10-6 in Thursday’s 8-4 win over Sulligent with Tristin Price, Kelby Seales and Hallie Benson each having a pair of hits in the win. Price and Orlandria Smith also hit doubles for Smithville.