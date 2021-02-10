SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Lady Noles finished off a season-sweep of Hatley last Tuesday night, pulling away in the second half for a 57-43 win over their county rival.
“We played a little bit more fire in the second half,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “We got Orlandria (Smith) going, and she had three fouls in the first half. Once she starts going, we fall in line. For us to be competitive in our next few games, we have to have her in the first quarter.”
The Lady Noles came out hot, shooting a trio of three-pointers to open the game with two by Abby Robertson and one from Chloe Summerford for a quick 9-0 lead.
Peyton Wilkinson and Emma Rose Thompson got Hatley on the board, but Summerford hit another pair of threes to make it 15-7.
Chloe Wilbanks cut that to 15-9 at the end of the first.
Brooklyn Owen put in a layup to cut it to four to open the second, and Kenlee Wilkinson drained a pair of threes to keep it close for Hatley. Kamilah Ware’s bucket made it 26-18, but Thompson made her fourth basket of the night to get it back to within six. Robertson’s third trey of the game stretched it to 29-20 at the half.
Robertson picked up where she left off, hitting another to start the third quarter, and Orlandria Smith started off a big second half with an easy layup to go up 34-20. Smith and Wilkinson traded three-pointers before a 6-0 Smithville run made it 43-27.
Thompson broke the drought for Hatley, but Makenzie Adams got in on the three-point shooting to put the Lady Noles up 46-29 going into the fourth.
Lexi Miller had the first four points of the final quarter to get Hatley to within 13 points before Smith and Mary Haley Hood answered for Smithville. Miller, Thompson and Wilkinson kept Hatley in the game, but Summerford, Smith and Robertson were able to keep Smithville’s lead at double digits.
“Abby, in what is possibly her last home game, was really big tonight,” McCollum said. “Chloe had a big game. When you have three girls scoring like that, you can be a competitive team, and that’s what we’re going to have to have moving forward. We are who we are now, and we have to hit outside shots and play good defense to stay competitive.”
Robertson and Smith led the way with 16 points each with Summerford not far behind with 14 points. Thompson paced Hatley with 14, while Wilkinson added 11 points.
(B) Smithville 73, Hatley 57
The Seminoles also pulled away in the second half, turning a two-point lead at the half into a double-digit win to even up the season series after the Tigers won the first meeting in January.
“The first game we played them, we shot ourselves in the foot and kind of gave it away,” Smithville coach D.J. Burress said. “This time, we focused on finishing the game. I told them the first four minutes of the third quarter was going to determine who wins the game. That was the outcome of the game because our defense definitely stepped up.”
Khirei Standifer sank a three to open the scoring for Smithville, but Markhel Hunt answered him on the other end with a layup to get Hatley on the board. The Noles led by as many as nine after Jacob Morris’ three-pointer, but Hunt, Luke Moffett and Tyler Dabbs closed the gap for the Tigers and Conner Powell tied it at 20-20 at the end of the first.
David Woods’ bucket and Moffett’s three gave Hatley its first lead before a 9-0 run from Smithville put them back on top 29-25with Blake Williams, Standifer, Malik Morrow and Brayden Rowland all contributing. Williams completed a three-point play, and Standifer had the Noles up by seven twice. Hunt’s three-point play and Woods’ putback cut it to two at 36-34 at the half.
Rowland and Standifer each scored to start the third quarter to help the Noles try to pull away, but Moffett answered that with a three to cut it to 40-37. Williams and Standifer started to take control, getting the lead out to 48-39, and Morrow added the last five points of the quarter for a double-digit advantage at 53-39.
Standifer and Morrow pushed that to nearly 20 to open the fourth before Dabbs could answer for Hatley with a three-pointer. Dabbs and Hunt had key steals and buckets to get to within nine twice, but Williams, Standifer and Aden Casey all scored down the stretch to seal the win for the Noles.
Hunt’s 24 points for Hatley led all scorers, but Standifer was right behind him with 23 for the Noles. Williams added 14 points, and Morrow had 11 off the bench.
Dabbs with 16 points and Moffett with 10 were also in double figures for Hatley.