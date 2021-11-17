HAMILTON – Defense was the story in Smithville’s 38-18 win over the Hamilton last Tuesday night as the Lady Noles came away with a total of 28 steals.
“We’ve been struggling early in the season with our execution on offense, so we got to force turnovers and get out in transition to put points on the board,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “We held them to only nine points in each half, so I was very proud with our effort on the defensive end.”
The Lady Noles looked to attack the basket in the first quarter, taking an early 4-0 lead after back-to-back baskets from Orlandria Smith. Liberty Hughes came down the court and laid the ball in, plus the foul, to put Hamilton on the board and cut the lead to one.
Midway through the quarter, Smithville extended their lead after a three-pointer by Tristin Price and a mid-range shot from Chloe Summerford. Smith made a free throw to give the Lady Noles a 10-5 lead at the end of the first.
Smithville took a double-digit lead in the second quarter on a banked in three-pointer by Smith, and the Lady Noles went on a 5-0 run to push the score to 20-5 after baskets from Summerford, Kamilah Ware and Smith.
Two made free throws by Kaylee Joslin and bucket from Hughes tried to give the Lady Lions some momentum to trim Smithville’s big lead going into halftime, but Smith came away with a steal and scored on a fast-break layup to put Smithville up 24-9 at the half.
Hamilton had back-to-back buckets from Laney Harrington and Hughes to start the third, but Smithville’s lead continued to grow as they kept forcing turnovers and getting out in transition. Fast-break baskets from Haley Nethery and Summerford made the score 28-14 heading into the final quarter.
The Lady Noles went on a 6-0 run led by Smith, Ware and Price towards the end of the fourth quarter as Smithville secured its second win of the season.
Smith led the Lady Noles in scoring and steals on the night with 19 points and 13 steals while Summerford added seven points in the win.
“Orlandria (Smith) and Chloe (Summerford) are going to carry us all year,” McCollum said. “If both of them aren’t in double figures, we’re not going to win many games, and I’ve got to get Tristin (Price) going with them. Those three seniors have got to lead up and take us to the next level.”
For Hamilton, Hughes finished with 10 points, and Harrington contributed six points.