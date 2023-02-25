SMITHVILLE - After getting a big win last Tuesday night against Falkner, the Smithville Lady Seminoles kept their bats hot and the defense humming to take a 15-0 mercy-rule victory against those same Lady Eagles in their rematch on Thursday.
Olivia Carter got the start for the Lady Noles in the circle and finished with three strikeouts in three innings of play.
“I feel like Olivia had a good night, and she got through the zone, but we’re going to have to play defense behind her,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “We had a couple of mishaps in the infield, but overall defensively, I think we’re going to be good.”
Carter got her first strikeout of the night after a groundout to Addie Grace Hughey at second base. The Lady Eagles came back with a base hit, but a high pop out to Lilly Alexander ended the threat.
Hallie Benson got the Lady Noles’ first inning off to a solid start with a leadoff triple and came home on a wild pitch. Kelby Seales drew a walk, and Carter brought her home with an RBI double to left field.
Chloe Reeder picked up a base hit, and Lakelyn Hitt followed by getting an RBI on a ground out to third. Branigan Vaughn brought home Reeder with an RBI single to push the score to 4-0 before a pop out ended the inning.
A short pop caused trouble again for the Lady Noles but they rallied, getting a force out at second, and Carter ended the inning with a strikeout. Seales turned on the jets and slid for a leadoff double, and Andi Kate Holloway hit an RBI single to center field.
Reeder got on base with a bunt, and Hitt and Vaughn drove in a pair of runs for Smithville with RBI singles. Audrey Summerford drew a walk, and Benson’s two-run triple increased the Lady Noles lead to 10-0.
Seales’s RBI single towards third drove in the final run of the inning for Smithville before a ground out ended things.
Carter snagged a comebacker to begin the third inning and recorded her third strikeout of the game. The Lady Eagles got back-to-back hits, but the inning ended when Seales flipped a grounder to Hughey.
The Lady Noles’ third began with back-to-back walks, and Hitt’s RBI single brought courtesy runner Isabelle Summerford home. Audrey Summerford hit a two-run double to bring Hitt and Reeder home and after Hughey’s walk, Benson ripped a liner to third to bring Audrey Summerford home to end the game.
“We played Falkner on Tuesday night and beat them and with what we were given, I thought we hit pretty well,” Duke said.
