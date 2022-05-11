SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Lady Noles found themselves in a pair of back-and-forth games in their third-round battle against Vardaman. A few runs scored late in both games ultimately ended Smithville’s season as Vardaman advanced to North half with a 2-0 series win.
The Lady Noles fell 12-6 in Game 1 on Friday, and Vardaman closed out the series on Saturday, winning 7-5 in a narrow victory.
“They had more timely hitting than we did tonight, and their power hitters in the 1 and 3 holes are dangerous, so we walked them the rest of the game and made the rest of the lineup hit,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said on Friday. “They’re a good team, and we’ve just got to tip our hats to them.”
Game 2: Vardaman 7, Smithville 5
In another back-and-forth game, Vardaman broke the tie and finished off the sweep with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“The fight in our girls today after losing the way we did last night was fantastic,” Duke said. “We’re still young. We’re losing three seniors, but we had six sophomores in the lineup. The future is bright, and Smithville/Vardaman has developed over the years like Smithville/Hamilton. We used to do that to them, and now they have done that to us a couple of times. The roles have reversed, but they will flip back over. I can assure that’s coming in the future.”
Smithville stranded a leadoff hit from Kayleigh Ann Prince and a walk to Orlandria Smith in the top of the first, and Vardaman cashed in on a run in the bottom half when Maddie Terrell singled and scored on an error on her steal attempt at third.
The Lady Noles fought back with a three-run third inning, starting it off with a single to center from Smith and a walk to Hallie Benson. Smith tied the game when she scored on a throwing error on her steal, and Chloe Summerford gave Smithville the lead with an RBI single to left to score Benson.
Kelby Seales rounded out the scoring with a double over the right fielder to plate Summerford and make it 3-1.
Vardaman was quick to answer in the bottom of the inning as Makynlie Jones blasted her second three-run shot of the series to go up 4-3.
Smithville loaded the bases with one out in the fourth as Tristin Price and Smith each reached on errors in the outfield, and Prince added another hit. Summerford tied the game up at 4-4, beating out an infield single.
Kiersten Perkins put Vardaman back up 5-4 with a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded, but the Lady Noles got out of the jam without further damage when the runner at second was called out for not tagging up before advancing on the flyball.
Summerford came through with her third hit and RBI of the day in the top of the sixth to drive in Prince and tie the game up again, but the Lady Rams scored two in the bottom of the inning, capitalizing on a pair of Smithville errors.
“Chloe has been Chloe for a long time, and we are really going to miss her,” Duke said. “I’m proud that Orlandria came back out this season and played the way she did. Without her, it’s tough. We lost three starters right before the season, so we have had to fill in some holes, but it’s been next man up, whether you get hurt or somebody goes in a slump. Everybody on the time has done a great job this season, and I look forward to the future.”
Game 1: Vardaman 12, Smithville 6
After falling behind 1-0 in the first on a solo home run by Maddie Terrell, the Lady Noles’ defense responded in the second with three straight strikeouts by Chloe Summerford to gain some momentum.
In the bottom of the second, Kyrsten Davis picked up a base hit to center field, and Chloe Reeder came in as courtesy runner. Reeder came home to tie the game after Tristin Price reached third on an error.
Kayleigh Ann Prince hit an RBI single to left field, and Orlandria Smith followed by drawing a walk to get on base. Hallie Benson gave the Lady Noles a 4-1 lead after hitting an RBI double to center field, while Smith scored on the throw.
The Lady Rams quickly answered in the top of the third as Makynlie Jones hit a three-run homer to center field to tie the game at 4-4. Vardaman took a one-run lead on an RBI single by Amry Logan before Summerford ended the inning with her sixth strikeout.
Kelby Seales tied the game at 5-5 in the third after hitting a bomb to left field for her first career home run.
“Kelby had a huge home run to tie it up in the third, and I felt like that gave us some momentum, but Vardaman kept responding,” Duke said.
Vardaman scored a run in the fourth to take the lead and added to the lead with two more runs in the sixth, making the score 8-5.
In the bottom of the sixth, Seales got the Lady Noles started with a double to right field, and Andi Kate Holloway hit an RBI single to center field to make it a two-run game. The Lady Rams’ bats got hot in the seventh as they drove in four runs to take a 12-6 lead.
Smith tried to turn the tides in the bottom of the seventh, hitting a single to center field and stealing second, but a pair of outs ended Smithville’s night.
“I’ve been on the side of losing Game 1 and winning the next two before,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “Traditionally, whoever wins Game 2 goes on to win the series, so we’ve just got to play our game and try to force a Game 3.