SMITHVILLE – Chloe Summerford was lights in the circle in Game 1 of a Friday night doubleheader. The junior recorded a five-strikeout, no-hit performance as the Smithville Lady Noles cruised to a 16-0 victory over Shannon in three innings. After falling behind early in Game 2, the Lady Noles secured the sweep with an 18-3 romp over the Lady Raiders.
“Chloe’s been pitching well. She pitched well against Nettleton in our first game,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “She pitched well tonight. We expect a lot out of her, and if our defense plays well, she’ll have a great year.”
Summerford started the game in the circle for the Lady Noles and got the first inning off to a good start by fielding a high pop for the first out and finished the inning with a strikeout.
Hallie Benson drew a walk to start the bottom of the inning, and after taking advantage of mistakes to get to third, Summerford smacked a single into left field to bring Benson home for the 1-0 lead.
Lara Grace Woods brought Summerford home with a single into left field. Woods scored when Andi Kate Holloway reached on an error, and a Breana Cathcart RBI single brought Holloway and Tristin Price home for the 5-0 lead.
Summerford had a pair of strikeouts in the top of the second and got the Lady Noles in business with a double in the bottom of the second, scoring on Annie Brooke Morgan’s double to the center field wall. Woods reached on an error to bring Morgan home.
Olivia Carter blew the game wide open when she smashed a two-run homer to left center field to put the Lady Noles up 10-0.
Summerford picked up another two strikeouts in the top of the third inning.
Benson got things going in the bottom of the third with a error by the center fieler, and Summerford brought her home with her double.
Morgan emptied the bases with a two-run shot, and Woods and Carter added singles while Price drew a walk to load the bases. The game ended when Chloe Reeder’s pop up led to an error that allowed the bases to empty for the 16-0 victory.
Benson got the start for Game 2, and the Lady Raiders took a lead on a passed ball. Benson rebounded with her second strikeout, but another run scored off the passed ball and a single.
The bottom of the first began with back-to-back walks by Benson and Summerford. Benson opened Smithville’s scoring when she came home on a passed ball. Morgan and Woods drew walks and came home when Price singled to center field for a 3-2 lead.
Holloway doubled to drive in another run, and Breana Cathcart, Alana Cathcart and Summerford each also added RBI hits.
Makenzie Adams threw a dart from behind the plate to get a runner out at second in the top of the second, and Benson recorded her third strikeout of the game before the Lady Raiders scored on an error.
Woods and Carter started the bottom of the second with back-to-back singles, and Holloway came through again with a two-run single. Benson added an RBI single, and Morgan brought home two runs with her double to left. Woods and Price finished off the scoring in the second with their RBI singles.
The Lady Noles made quick work of the top of the third, retiring Shannon in order, and Benson ended the game with a two-run single into the left field gap.