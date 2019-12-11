SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Lady Noles rebounded from the first meeting against their county rival Hamilton and snagged a 40-23 win last Tuesday night.
Smithville opened up a close game early with a dominating second quarter.
“The first time we let No. 1 (Tori Harrison) beat us, and she’s a great player. She still had 12 points tonight, and we did everything we could to stop her,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “This is probably the best my girls have ever executed a game plan since I have been here. They played hard, and everybody chipped in tonight. We went about eight deep the whole game. Last night, turnovers killed us against TCPS, and we did make our free throws tonight. It’s amazing what the difference tonight makes, and I could not be more proud of us.”
Tori Harrison, who led Hamilton in scoring in the previous meeting between the two, put in the first basket of the night, but Orlandria Smith answered her with back-to-back buckets to go on top.
Chloe Summerford got in on the scoring action, and Smith added another basket to make it 8-2. Alexia Ware cut into the lead with a basket to end the first.
Harrison hit one of her two from the free throw line to cut it to three, but Smith answered her once again. A three from Summerford, a jumper from Tristin Price and a steal by Smith stretched the advantage to double digits at 18-6.
Harrison and Ware came through with back-to-back buckets with Ware getting a steal on hers to cut that to 18-10, but Carli Cole and Summerford ended the second quarter with a 4-0 Smithville run to make it 22-10 at the half.
Harrison notched six of Hamilton’s eight points in the third, but Smith, Summerford and Cole extended the lead to 30-18 at the end of the third.
Hamilton coach Sue Verner emptied her bench in the fourth, and Kaisyn Elfring hit a three while Paris Flannery added a layup. Cole and Smith combined to score all of Smithville’s 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Smith led all scorers with her 18 points, while Harrison finished with 12 points for Hamilton.
“Orlandria is starting to grow up on us. She played well last night against TCPS and with her athletic ability, it’s hard not to pick up those fouls sometimes,” McCollum said. “She’s getting smarter with them, and once you get two or three, you can’t be quite as aggressive and have to back up a little bit. We’re a better team when she’s on the floor.”
(B) Smithville 90, Hamilton 25
The Seminoles improved to 6-0 and dominated for the second time in a row against their county rival.
Smithville started out the game on an 11-0 run with two baskets apiece from Mason Blair and Blake Williams before Collin Holman got Hamilton on the board with a three-pointer.
Williams and Standifer combined to score all but three of Smithville’s points to finish out the first with a 30-9 lead. Rye Howard, Zach Crawford and Joshua West scored for the Lions.
Smithville held Hamilton scoreless in the second quarter and scored 31 points, extending the lead to 61-9 at the half. Williams had 11 of those points, and Standifer added six as Blair and Brian Coxey put in threes.
The Seminoles kept the run going with a 6-0 start to the third quarter before Howard and Grayson Cockerham put the Lions back on the scoreboard. Cockerham hit a pair of threes, one late in the third and one to open the fourth.
Chandler Woodham came off the bench to do the majority of the scoring in the fourth.
Williams led the Noles with 21 points, followed by Standifer’s 19 points. Blair finished with 15 points, and Woodham had 13 off the bench.
Cockerham was Hamilton’s leading scorer with eight points.