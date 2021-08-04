Smithville girls basketball coach Brian McCollum set forth a difficult summer schedule for his team, one that included visiting teams like Belmont and New Site.
He hopes that difficult slate will pay off next season in more wins and a playoff appearance.
“This summer, I knew going in that we weren’t going to win a lot of games because I like for someone to challenge us. We may have had the hardest summer schedule in Northeast Mississippi,” McCollum said. “We played all the name brand programs, and we took some beatings and also won a couple of games. I feel like this summer, I just wanted to make us tougher because we have some young girls coming up.”
Leading scorer Orlandria Smith is going into her fifth year as a starter, and McCollum said he’s seen her improve in every area this summer, pointing out her defense as an underrated area of her game.
“Her defense is outstanding. I don’t know who she can’t keep in front of her, especially if she plays on the next level,” he said. “Her quickness and intelligence has gotten better in that area, and she saves us so many times, just making plays. You wouldn’t think a girl of her height would be able to recover and block shots like she does. She covers a lot for us. A lot of mistakes that we make as a team, she covers up with her outstanding ability for sure.”
Seniors Tristin Price and Chloe Summerford are returning starters that McCollum said had strong summers, and he was also impressed with the progress of senior Emma Kate Collums.
“I know what I am getting from Orlandria, Tristin and Chloe because they have been doing it for three years. I even want them to be better this year. Tristin in the very last game of the summer finally figured it out, and she realized that this is her last summer league game,” McCollum said. “Her defensive effort was absolutely outstanding. Chloe is our rock, and you look at the end of a game and she has eight or nine rebounds, plays good defense and offers some length and athleticism. Emma Kate is the most consistent player I have, and she’s always there and you get her best effort every single game. Most people don’t see what she does for us at practice.”
McCollum said he used this summer to see what depth he could find behind his seniors and was pleased with the performance of his underclassmen.
“Cambre Alexander really performed. She was our second leading scorer this summer, and you’re talking about a girl who may have played just a few minutes a game last season if she got in,” he said. “We saw some young girls like Mikayla Wall have to handle the ball against the New Sites and Belmonts of the world that are just going to press you from one end to the other. I also have girls like Mary Haley (Hood), who I expect a lot from. We saw what we needed to see, and I think we are going to be a whole lot better for it.”
McCollum also put a focus on defense this summer, which was an area he felt his team lacked in last season.
“I told them that last fall, I probably put too much emphasis on offense. Last season was our best offensive season we had ever had,” he said. “Defensively with the toughness and the mental toughness, I thought we were 100 times better this summer. I don’t care what your offense does, at the end of the day, you have to make stops on defense. This year, defensively, we will get stops on that end, and it’s going to make us competitive. That was our area of greatest improvement this summer.”
One of the battles Smithville faced last year that McCollum thinks will make them a better team is battling through quarantines, which included one for Smith in the final game of the year.
“I think every girl on our team missed a game due to quarantine except for our two seniors,” McCollum said. “That was good for them because it’s their last shot, but we had players who would have gotten twice the experience if it weren’t such a crazy season. We didn’t cancel a game last season and played with who we had, but I hope we don’t get to where we have a player have to miss two weeks again.”
Some of the other teams the Lady Noles faced this summer included Saltillo, Corinth, Pine Grove, Wheeler, Jumpertown, East Union, Mantachie and Tishomingo County.
“We just played a loaded schedule. I can’t wait until I get them back,” McCollum said. “We have so much to work on to be the team that we need to be, but I think if we put that hard work in, we have a chance to have a special season. Our seniors all have some really great leadership capabilities, and I think this group can do some special things if we work hard together.”