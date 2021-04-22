SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Lady Noles got into some bad spots last Thursday night but Chloe Summerford saved the day. Her 10 strikeouts led Smithville to a 5-2 win on Senior Night against Tupelo Christian to close out division play.
“Chloe had some strikeouts in some key positions that helped us get out of some innings,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “She has been pitching well all year, and we expect her to pitch well.”
The game started with Lara Grace Woods’ diving catch in front of first base and the defense got back-to-back outs to retire the side in order.
The Lady Seminoles recovered in the second with a pop out after allowing back-to-back singles, but throwing errors gave up a run to give TCPS a 1-0 lead. Summerford rang up the final two batters of the inning.
Makenzie Adams and Tristin Price drew walks to start the bottom of the second inning but were unable to score.
Summerford picked up where she left off with back-to-back strikeouts, and a flyout to Hallie Benson ended the top of the third.
Lara Grace Woods reached with a one-out single and got to third on Breana Catchart’s double in the bottom of the inning. Kelby Seales brought Woods and Cathcart home with a single to give the Lady Noles a 2-1 lead.
Smithville couldn’t score again until the bottom fo the fifth when they added two more runs. Olivia Carter walked to begin the frame, and Woods hit a roller for a base hit and a single by Seales loaded the bases.
Adams’ sacrifice fly brought Carter home, and Woods scored on Price’s RBI single to make it 4-1.
Smithville scored its final run in the sixth when Benson drew a walk and scored on Summerford’s sac fly. Back to back outs from Carter and Woods ended the inning.
The seventh began with a leadoff single, and the Lady Eagles’ final run scored on a passed ball. The Lady Noles recovered with Summerford’s tenth and final strikeout, and the game ended on a high pop to Woods at third base.