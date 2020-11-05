SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Lady Noles nearly overcame a double-digit halftime deficit on Thursday night in their season opener but saw Oak Hill hang on in the end to hand them a 53-49 loss.
Smithville fought through foul trouble as leading scorer Orlandria Smith, who finished with 28 points, had to spend much of the second quarter on the bench with three fouls.
“We saw a lot of situations that we need to see later in the season. Orlandria picked up a couple of fouls that she just can’t have in the first quarter, and a lot of us fouled on the other end of the floor, which was the difference in the first half because we couldn’t get in a rhythm,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “She played smarter in the second half, and she makes us go so we have to have her on the floor. We can’t have her sit for six minutes.”
The Lady Noles trailed early, first 7-2 and then 14-6 as Smith had their only points.
Tristin Price and Chloe Summerford joined in on the scoring late in the first quarter to get the Lady Noles to within three before Oak Hill added a pair of free throws to close the first with a 16-11 lead.
The Lady Raiders outscored the Lady Noles 14-7 in the second to take a 30-18 lead at the half. Smith scored three points in the quarter early before going to the bench with foul trouble, and Abby Robertson and Lori Beth Cowley had the rest of Smithville’s scoring output in the second.
Smithville got ignited in the third quarter as first Summerford drained a three-pointer, then Smith drove to the basket to cut it to seven.
Summerford’s second three got them to within four at 30-26, but the Lady Raiders pulled back to a seven-point lead. Smith hit key free throws to get Smithville to within one at 35-34 going into the final period.
Her layup early in the fourth gave the Lady Noles their first lead at 36-35 but that would be their final one as the Lady Raiders answered immediately. Oak Hill stretched that to five before Robertson’s three and Smith’s layup tied the game at 44-all.
Oak Hill’s McKenzie Middleton scored the next four to make it 48-44 before Smith was able to answer for the Lady Noles with 1:43 to go. The Lady Raiders were able to hold her in the final minutes and put in key free throws to ice the win. Robertson scored Smithville’s last three points on a basket and a free throw.
“I told them I was really disappointed in the first half, and if we came out and played the whole time with the sense of urgency we had in the second half, it’s probably a totally different score,” McCollum said. “I couldn’t be prouder of how hard we played, and they are a very good team. Coach (Terry) Walters is my mentor. He’s a very good coach, and his teams play hard.
“I hope all 28 games this year are like that. It was exciting, and hopefully next time we come out on top.”
Oak Hill is coached by Monroe County native Terry Walters and has three players from Monroe County in Kate Wheeler, Allie Comer and Brindley Comer.