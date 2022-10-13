SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Lady Noles dominated in all phases to secure its first playoff win in the program’s history on Saturday against Ashland.
Smithville won in a 3-0 sweep over Ashland with set scores of 25-8, 25-4 and 25-18.
“This was a huge win for us considering it’s the first playoff win in our program’s history,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “We’ve got a huge second-round match against Ingomar next, so we’ll see what we’re made of in that game.”
The Lady Noles got off to a fast start with multiple kills from Audrey Summerford, Branigan Vaughn and Lakelyn Hitt helping them take a 10-2 lead. Smithville kept piling it on later in the set as Kamryn Jones notched three straight aces to give her team a 21-6 lead.
Kyrsten Davis put the first set to rest with back-to-back aces.
Smithville’s momentum carried over in the second, jumping out to a 7-0 lead with a string of aces from Davis. A 13-1 run led by multiple aces from Summerford increased the score to 20-1.
Back-to-back aces from Makenzie Adams closed out the second set.
“Kyrsten (Davis) and Audrey (Summerford) have been at our one and two serving spots all season, and they’ve been consistent for us since Day 1,” McCollum said. “Hopefully they can keep it up on Tuesday.”
Ashland kept things close in third, but Kelby Seales gave Smithville some momentum with a pair of aces to take a 13-11 lead. Vaughn and Davis added to the lead with kills and aces, and Kayleigh Harris sealed the victory with a kill.
“They started getting back in it, but we moved Kyrsten (Davis) down to serve six, and she steadied the ship for us,” McCollum said. “My setters Ali (Swan) and Kelby (Seales) have been awesome all year, and Branigan (Vaughn) played great for us in the middle.”
Davis finished with nine aces, while Summerford added seven in the win. Vaughn also tallied seven kills for the Lady Noles.
Monday: Smithville 2, Houlka 0
Prior to the first-round match, the Lady Noles picked up a pair of 2-0 wins against Houlka and Wheeler last Monday.
Smithville took the first set against Houlka 25-12 and closed things out in the second with a 25-14 win.
The Lady Noles gained a 4-0 lead in the first set after an ace from Davis, but Houlka rallied back with four straight points. A kill and three aces by Summerford helped Smithville take a 10-5 lead.
Jones and Vaughn added to the lead with a kill and an ace, and Seales increased the score to 16-6 with a pair of aces. Jones sealed the set win with a pair of kills and an ace.
Smithville jumped out to an 8-5 lead in the second after kills from Summerford and Hitt. The teams traded points midway through the set, but Smithville gained some separation after a pair of aces from Swan.
Jessi Coker extended the lead to double digits at 23-13 with back-to-back aces before closing out the win.
Summerford finished with four kills and five aces, while Jones added three kills.
Also Monday: Smithville 2, Wheeler 0
Smithville closed out the first set with a 25-18 win and completed the sweep with a 25-17 win in the second set.
The Lady Noles' momentum carried over into the match against Wheeler as they gained a 9-3 lead in the first set with kills from Summerford and Vaughn. Vaughn increased the lead to double digits at 15-3 with a pair of aces.
Later in the set, back-to-back aces from Hitt and a kill from Jones extended Smithville’s lead to 22-10. The Lady Noles withstood Wheeler’s comeback attempt to take the first set 25-18 on a kill from Hitt.
Aces and kills from Seales helped Smithville take an 8-5 lead in the second. Wheeler kept things close and gained its first lead midway through the set, but Vaughn tied things up at 15-15 with an ace.
Kills by Hitt and Jones pushed Smithville’s lead to 20-15, and Jones closed things out with a kill.
Hitt tallied five kills, while Jones added four in the win. Vaughn also contributed three kills and four aces.
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.