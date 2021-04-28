SMITHVILLE – Smithville’s Chloe Summerford and Hatley’s Jessie McHenry were battling in a pitcher’s duel last Monday night.
Big hits weren’t plentiful against the two, but Smithville got one from Olivia Carter in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the 2-1 win.
“Luckily we got a big hit from (Olivia) Carter there in the fifth,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “Hatley’s lineup is really good, and Chloe pitched lights out tonight. Our defense played great, and we had huge diving catches from Tristin (Price) in right field in the seventh and Andi Kate (Holloway) at third in the fifth.”
Hatley had runners on the corners in the top of the second after Peyton Wilkinson reached on an error and Chloe Wilbanks singled but couldn’t cash in as the inning ended on a strikeout.
Bre Harmon blasted a solo homer with one out in the top of the third for Hatley’s lone run, and Summerford limited to them to just a base hit by Emma Rose Thompson in the sixth after that.
The Lady Noles had two on in the fourth with no outs after Lara Grace Woods’ hit and Breana Cathcart’s walk but went down in order to stay trailing 1-0.
Smithville took the lead in the fifth, cashing in with one out. Hallie Benson and Summerford drew back-to-back walks and each moved up on stolen bases before Carter’s single to right scored drove in both runs.
Summerford allowed four hits, had one intentional walk and struck out five. McHenry on the other side allowed two hits, walked five and struck out four.
“All the way around I’m pleased with what we did tonight,” Duke said. “I didn’t know what to expect because we’re up and down with our youth, but that’s a great win against a really good 3A team, so I’m super proud.”
Thursday: Lady Noles sweep Hickory Flat
Smithville made quick work of its opponent for the play-in round of the Class 1A playoffs, breezing through Hickory Flat with 12-0 and 11-0 wins.
Summerford picked up the shutout in the first game, throwing a one-hitter and striking out seven. Benson had one in the second game, allowing just one hit in five innings, while striking out six and walking one.
In Game 1, Carter, Cathcart, Makenzie Adams and Andi Kate Holloway all had multiple hits with Carter doubling and driving in two. Adams finished with 3 RBI, while Holloway drove in four runs.
Carter and Cathcart had three hits each, including a double, while Lily Alexander hit a bases-clearing double for the walkoff.
Smithville faces off with county rival Hamilton in the first round of the playoffs this week.