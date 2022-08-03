With a new head coach and new group, the Amory Lady Panthers have been focusing on learning how to play together and filling in important roles.
“We’ve had a couple of games against Booneville, Fulton, West Point and a team camp at ICC and even though we weren’t successful as far as winning, we showed improvement,” Amory coach Chelsea Garrett said. “That was our main goal this summer, and we’re just trying to key in on learning how to come together and play as a team now. We’re still looking for some ball handlers, but a few girls have gotten better at that department. The girls are starting to develop more varsity-level skills, so we’re trying to develop them in the way that we want them to be.”
Upcoming seniors Asia Ivy and Ashanti Smith played big roles for the Lady Panthers as starters last year, while sophomore Emarie Boddie spent some time in the starting five over the summer.
“Asia and Ashanti have really stepped up in that leadership role, being our two seniors, and Emarie Boddie has taken on a leadership role as a sophomore,” she said. “We have a lot of solid bigs for sure that have taken on the role of leading and scoring the ball.”
Newcomer KK Bowers also spent time as a starter for the Lady Panthers over the summer, and Garrett believes she will provide more height and skill to the team.
“We’ve got KK, who recently moved here from Nettleton, and she’s been starting for us over the summer,” she said. “She’s kind of came in and understood her role, and she’s helped in the scoring department as well. She’s also pretty tall, so we definitely have a lot of height on our side this year. We just need to find a point guard now.”
Despite not having a true point guard yet, Garrett believes that her four post players can be valuable ball-handlers for the team.
“I really think our height will play a big advantage for us because we’ve got to be able to see the floor, figure out who’s open and get the ball into the scorer’s hands,” she said. “Those four girls have the height and the ability to distribute the ball pretty well, so I think that will help us in the long run.”
As a first-year head coach, Garrett said she is most excited to face off against a few division rivals. She also believes her group can upset a lot of teams due to the height down low.
“I’m pretty excited to see how things turn out in our division because with us having so much height and size, I think we can upset a lot of those teams,” she said. “I haven’t gotten to see any of them play over the summer, but I know it’s going to be a challenge.”
