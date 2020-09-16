AMORY – Amory volleyball coach Amanda Ragon thought when her team took 4A contender Pontotoc to four sets in their first loss of the season that they had what it takes to compete with the best in Class 3A.
She got that proof last Tuesday night when the Lady Panthers pulled off a 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-21) sweep of one of last year’s semifinalists Belmont.
“Coming off of how well we played at Pontotoc, that was kind of our challenge. We need to keep that intensity up from Game 1, and this was the best game I have watched my girls play in four years,” Ragon said. “I was very, very impressed. They are an excellent team. We have never beaten Belmont. We have never swept Belmont. I don’t know that we haven’t gotten a set off them before, but it’s never been like that. And then for it to be neck and neck and still able to execute, I was super proud of the girls.”
Much of the first set was back and forth with Amory leading three times until Belmont was able to jump out to a late 23-18 lead.
The Lady Panthers scored seven straight to take the 25-23 win in the first set, closing it out with a pair of service aces by Kami Wilf and a kill from Ella Grace Phillips.
“I have to give it to my servers. They were on,” Ragon said. “Kami Wilf, in multiple games at the end of the set, she was doing those serves, and she’s also the setter so being able to come off the serve and set is huge.
Amory carried the momentum into the second set as the two teams traded the lead back and forth several times. The Lady Panthers finally went up 16-15, and while Belmont cut it to one twice, Amaya Trimble finished off the 25-20 win with a kill and a block.
The Lady Panthers got up by as many as six in the third set before the Lady Cardinals made a game of it at the end. Up by just two, Amory finished off the win with the final two set points.
Wilf ended the night with six aces and four kills.
“We played really hard tonight,” Wilf said. “My grandfather helps me with my serving, and he has taught me how to control it and stay behind the ball and focus on your toss rather than what’s going on on the court. I’m really proud of our team and how far we have come.”
Amory finished with 28 kills as Trimble had eight, Katherine Cooke added seven and Phillips finished with five. Jillian Cox and Sasha Burdine had three each.
“Sasha (Burdine) and Amaya (Trimble) and Ella Grace (Phillips), they all had huge kills, just being smart at the net,” Ragon said. “Kat (Cooke) is our middle blocker, and she was able to read some of those tips at the end to kind of seal it. It’s all coming together. We worked for a goal, and I feel like we are finally as one. I told them at the beginning of the game that we need to act as one, communicate as one and everything needs to work together for one purpose. I really feel like they did what I asked them to do.”
Ragon said one of the reasons that she scheduled Belmont was to prepare for a potential playoff run.
“When I left Pontotoc the other night and the way that we came off them, knowing how strong they are and having recruits and things like that, I had parents talking that we had a chance at 3A, and this is what sealed it,” she said. “We are going to match up with them again, and it will be the same intensity again. They have always been a strong team, and we are using games like this to gauge what it’s going to be like in playoffs.”