The Amory Lady Panthers overcame a shaky start to their first-ever playoff match to make it a battle on the road with Water Valley in the first round of the Class I playoffs on Thursday.
Amory dropped the first game 25-8 and the second one 25-21. They bounced back with a 25-19 win in the third game but dropped the match 3-1 with a 25-22 loss in the fourth game.
“Normally we have a junior varsity game for the varsity players to be able to get their nerves out, but this time it was all about them,” Amory coach Amanda Ragon said. “In the first game, it was like hey, we made history and we’re here, but the nerves got the best of us. We were trying to do too much and not really working together as a team. I called a timeout and said we got this far because we all contributed, and it’s going to take that again to compete on this level.”
Ragon said the last three games were all close.
“We started to get in a groove in the second game, and then in the third, we were able to pull away a little because we had a really good server at the time,” she said. “We had some really big points, and it was exciting when we got back in it.”
Ragon said the leadership of her three seniors – Taylor Hindman, Kaleigh Morgan and Madelyn Williams – was key.
“Maddie had a lot of big hits, and Taylor’s serving was the key component and she had several aces,” Ragon said. “Overall, serving has been hit or miss for us all season, and we didn’t have any issues with that. We missed some, but they didn’t kill us. Kaleigh moved to the back from the front and played really well. Our communication got stronger as we played, and there was a drive from our seniors that it may be their last game and they gave it all they had.”
Ragon also praised the rest of her team and said it was a complete group effort.
“Kami (Wilf), our setter, she has had to be a young leader on our team, and we spot served her and used that to pull away. Jillian Cox moved to the front and had some big kills,” she said. “Our libero, Keionna Thompson, had several serves in a row that were big points. Sasha Burdine and Jada Sims are both playing their first year of varsity, and they gave our seniors some opportunities for breaks. Kathryn Cooke had some big blocks, and Amaya Trimble played well at middle blocker. Caroline Nestor and Parker Ford also came in and played well. Everyone who was called upon came in and did their part.”
Amory finishes out the year with double-digit wins and loses just three starters.
“These girls have turned our program around, and we had tons of fans come, which their support made it so much better,” Ragon said. “After we lost, there was no negativity, and we have grown so much since the beginning of the season. It’s been fun to see that come together, and now playoffs is the expectation. We have a winning mentality, and we have gained more than we lose. It’s a positive light for another sport at Amory.”