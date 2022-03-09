HAMILTON – A blazing fifth and sixth inning for the Amory Panthers saw them bring in 12 total runs as they dominated Hamilton in a 19-8 victory last Monday night.
“Last season, there were times when we would come out hot and then fold when our opponents started to answer back, but our biggest thing this year is to stay calm and focused when that happens, and that’s what the girls did,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “I was super proud of how they attempted to score in each inning, and I think we scratched in every inning but maybe once or twice. Defensively, we held it together for the most part, and we battled back after giving up those five runs in the third.”
The Lady Lions struck first on the scoreboard, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Faith Imel got a base hit to center field, and Melba Jones brought her home on an RBI single.
Amory responded in the top of the second, bringing in three runs to take a 3-1 lead. Ella Grace Phillips got the Lady Panthers started with a base hit, and Bess Boykin got her home on a line-drive single.
Boykin made it home after Emarie Boddie picked up a base hit towards right field, and Boddie was right behind her, picking up the second run of the inning for Amory on a hit from Macie Williams.
Amory added on to its lead in the third inning after getting three quick outs in the bottom of the second, taking a 5-1 lead. Reese Griffith drew a walk and reached home plate after Karsen Sanders got a double, and Sanders picked up the second run of the inning on a base hit by Phillips.
The Lady Lions responded in a big way in the bottom of the third, getting five runs to take a 6-5 advantage. Imel and Mollie Cockerham both picked up base hits, and Kylie Springfield brought Imel home with an RBI double.
Hamilton’s string of good hitting continued as Cockerham and Springfield made it home after a base hit by Jones. Abigail Gill and Madison Mitchell followed with base hits, and Madison Jones brought both runners home to give the Lady Lions a one-run lead.
The Lady Panthers regained the lead in the fourth as Boddie hit a double to left field, and Maggie Kate Cummings brought her home on a triple. Cummings picked up the second run to give Amory a 7-6 lead.
It was three up and three down for the Lady Lions in the bottom of the fourth as Amory looked to add to its lead in the fifth.
The Lady Panthers had five runs in the fifth to gain a 12-6 lead. The first run was scored by Julianna Simmons after a base hit by Laney Howell, and Ella Gray got a run as a courtesy runner for Phillips. Cummings brought home Howell with a base hit, and the fourth and fifth runs were scored by Macie Williams and courtesy runner Mylie Williams.
Hamilton trimmed the lead down to 12-7 in the bottom of the fifth after Gill came home on a single from Imel, but Amory ran the score up more in the sixth inning.
Simmons picked up the first run of the sixth on a base hit from Howell, and Boykin also nailed a base hit. Boddie cracked her second double of the night and brought home both Howell and Boykin.
Now up 15-7, the runs did not stop there for the Lady Panthers as Macie Williams hit a double, bringing home Boddie, and she ended up coming home on a base hit to center field by Griffith. After a double by Sanders, she and Griffith got the last two runs of the night to push Amory’s lead to 19-7.
Springfield got a run in for Hamilton in the bottom of the sixth, but three straight outs after that sealed the win for the Lady Panthers.
Amory finished the game with a total of 19 hits.
“The girls did a good job of executing, putting the ball in play and getting runners in scoring position,” Seger said. “We had a lot of doubles too, so being able to take extra bases was a big thing for us too in this game.”