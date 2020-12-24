NETTLETON – The Amory Lady Panthers found their way in the second half of their division opener at Nettleton on Thursday night, rallying for a 45-38 win after trailing by seven at halftime.
“That’s something we have talked about every game is trying to be the first one that throws the punch, the one that attacks first, not the one that’s being attacked,” Amory coach Nathan Newell said. “We still weren’t able to do that, but what I did see is what my team does when their backs are against the wall. It’s the first division game, and we have six seniors, so I was expecting that from them and nothing less. That’s what I got tonight.”
The Lady Tigers started out strong, going on a 7-0 run to open the game with four of that from Madison Miller. Jillian Cox got Amory’s first bucket with 4:53 left in the first, and Laney Howell, Amiya Robinson and Emma Kate Wright all scored to tie the game at 9-9.
Miah Hall pushed Nettleton back in front 13-11 to close the quarter and she and Miller helped get the Lady Tigers their 23-16 halftime lead. Sharman Mosely also drained a key three-pointer in the second quarter to go up 23-13 before Jatavia Smith’s three answered her with 1:32 left in the first half.
Amory’s defense locked down in the third quarter, holding Nettleton to just three points on a three-point play from Miller.
Smith scored first in the third quarter, and Howell followed her up with a basket to get to within three at 23-20. Miller extended Nettleton’s lead, but Amory finished out the third on an 8-0 run. Smith, Robinson and Trimble all had baskets in the run, and Robinson also added a pair from the line. Trimble’s layup made it 28-26 to start the final quarter.
“We switched it up on defense, and we started talking on defense. That’s really where it started,” Newell said. “When I took this job, I said I wanted us to focus on that and be really good at defense, and I felt like they responded and came together. That’s really what got the win for us is our defense.”
Hall opened the fourth quarter by tying the game back at 28-28, but Smith put Amory on top for good with her three. Robinson was able to extend that to a four-point advantage before Mosely answered for Nettleton.
After free throws from Howell, Hall cut it back to two at 35-33. The Lady Panthers countered with a jumper from Wright, a steal and three-point play by Smith and free throws from Cox to start to pull away with two minutes to go.
Hall still had three late points, but Robinson, Trimble and Howell all made free throws to help seal the win in the final minute.
“Our second group came in and did a great job of talking, sharing the ball and doing what they are being asked to do,” Newell said. “I told them before the game that we have to get better at three things: taking care of the ball, rebounding and free throws. I felt like we did those three things tonight.”
Robinson and Smith shared the team lead in scoring for Amory with 13 points each. Hall finished with a game-high 20 points, while Miller chipped in 12 for Nettleton.